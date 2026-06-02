Community Rallies Around 78er Titi Chartay Who Has Allegedly Been Attacked In Her Home Twice

Sydney activist and 78er Titi Chartay, has been hospitalised after two alleged assaults at her Glebe public housing home. She says she sustained serious injuries and that her dog was also injured during one of the incidents.

The 68-year-old said she was first physically attacked in February last year when she was targeted in her backyard. “They’ve come up behind me and hit me on the head, knocked me out and kicked the crap out of me,” she said.

Chartay said her dog Harpo intervened during the alleged attack. “Harpo obviously heard something, which would have been them kicking me. He laid on top of me to protect me, and that’s when he got stabbed.”

She said the aftermath left her fearful of returning home. “After I got out of hospital I was terrified of going back and terrified for Harpo.”

She also described a second incident in October last year, saying it resulted in severe injuries. She said it left her with “six broken ribs, extensive damage to my kidneys, severe concussion and all the rest”. “The actual physical impact of what was done to me with the second assault, I was black and blue, my entire body,” she said. “I almost died.”

According to reporting from The Daily Telegraph , police could not confirm the details of the incidents, and it is understood no investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for Homes NSW said the department was aware of the allegations, which police have said were “unsubstantiated”.

“Homes NSW has continued to work with the tenant regarding a range of tenancy matters and has made ongoing offers of support, including through specialist staff,” the spokesperson said.

“We remain committed to working with the tenant and relevant support services to identify appropriate assistance and housing options and encourage continued engagement so available supports can be progressed.”

Actor and fundraiser organiser Zoe Terakes said Chartay was “in need of our support”. “This is someone who has done so much for the community and has now just been tossed aside,” they said. “She’s just consistently advocated and put herself on the line for this community.”

“She’s pretty tough, she’s not a whinger,” “We’re so fortunate to have the ’78ers, they fought for our rights as queer people to not be living in fear.”

More than $12,000 has been raised to support Chartay and her dog Harpo following the alleged attacks. Chartay spent approximately five months in hospital care and was discharged in March after treatment at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and Balmain Hospital. Her dog Harpo, a five-year-old German Shepherd, survived the incident and has been living elsewhere while she seeks new housing arrangements.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.