Courtney Act Bares All Atop The Brisbane Story Bridge

Courtney Act has stripped bare atop the Brisbane Story Bridge this weekend as part of the local Melt Festival in Brisbane.

The Drag Race star shared the cheeky video on Instagram on Saturday.

Posing dramatically atop the Brisbane icon she reminded her fans of the important queer arts festival now taking place in Brisbane.

Courtney Act Prepares for Melt Festival In Brisbane

Courtney Act is certainly not shy when it comes to getting in front of the camera.

So it was no surprise to see the Drag star perched atop the Brisbane Story Bridge naked and barely covered by a sheet of sheer silk.

“Today, ladies, we’re taking it to new heights—literally!” she posted on Instagram.

“You’ll be standing naked on top of Brisbane’s Storey Bridge to promote @melt.fest!”

“But that’s not all. As the full force of Mother Nature rushes around you, you’ll be draped in metres of silk chiffon, which will billow and dance with the wind.”

“Show me you’ve got what it takes to be a Top Model!” she quipped.

Whilst it was a bit of cheeky fun for the star, it was also an important reminder to get involved in the massive Melt Festival which is now officially taking place in Brisbane.

Across October and November hundreds of events will take place in Brisbane celebrating the diverse range of queer arts and culture Brisbane has to offer. From music, drag, theatre, burlesque and much more there is something for everyone at the festival.

Courtney will make another appearance on November 9 when she leads the very first ever River Pride event taking place on the Brisbane River.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact)

Join Spencer Tunik and bare it all this Sunday

While Courtney Act was promoting the upcoming festival, her appearance was also a reminder about an iconic cheeky event taking place on Sunday October 27.

New York artist Spencet Tunik will return to Brisbane for another series of art installations featuring members of the public, completely nude.

The Brisbane Story Bridge will be closed off on Sunday morning as thousands gather on the bridge to bare it all in the name of art and feature in a series of photographs by the iconic artist.

Interested in stripping down and joining the fun?

Registrations are still open.