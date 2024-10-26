Courtney Act Bares All Atop The Brisbane Story Bridge

Arts & Entertainment News Queensland News
Michael James
October 26, 2024
Courtney Act Bares All Atop The Brisbane Story Bridge
Image: Image: Instagram

Courtney Act has stripped bare atop the Brisbane Story Bridge this weekend as part of the local Melt Festival in Brisbane.

The Drag Race star shared the cheeky video on Instagram on Saturday.

Posing dramatically atop the Brisbane icon she reminded her fans of the important queer arts festival now taking place in Brisbane.

Courtney Act Prepares for Melt Festival In Brisbane

Courtney Act is certainly not shy when it comes to getting in front of the camera.

So it was no surprise to see the Drag star perched atop the Brisbane Story Bridge naked and barely covered by a sheet of sheer silk.

“Today, ladies, we’re taking it to new heights—literally!” she posted on Instagram.

You’ll be standing naked on top of Brisbane’s Storey Bridge to promote @melt.fest!”

“But that’s not all. As the full force of Mother Nature rushes around you, you’ll be draped in metres of silk chiffon, which will billow and dance with the wind.”

“Show me you’ve got what it takes to be a Top Model!” she quipped.

Whilst it was a bit of cheeky fun for the star, it was also an important reminder to get involved in the massive Melt Festival which is now officially taking place in Brisbane.

Across October and November hundreds of events will take place in Brisbane celebrating the diverse range of queer arts and culture Brisbane has to offer. From music, drag, theatre, burlesque and much more there is something for everyone at the festival.

Courtney will make another appearance on November 9 when she leads the very first ever River Pride event taking place on the Brisbane River.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact)

Join Spencer Tunik and bare it all this Sunday

While Courtney Act was promoting the upcoming festival, her appearance was also a reminder about an iconic cheeky event taking place on Sunday October 27.

New York artist Spencet Tunik will return to Brisbane for another series of art installations featuring members of the public, completely nude.

The Brisbane Story Bridge will be closed off on Sunday morning as thousands gather on the bridge to bare it all in the name of art and feature in a series of photographs by the iconic artist.

Interested in stripping down and joining the fun?

Registrations are still open.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact)

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Catch Drag Race Down Under At The Sportsman Hotel
October 26, 2024 | Michael James

Catch Drag Race Down Under At The Sportsman Hotel
Brisbane News What's on
Canada’s Drag Race Reveals First Aussie Queen On Season Five
October 26, 2024 | Michael James

Canada’s Drag Race Reveals First Aussie Queen On Season Five
Arts & Entertainment International News Western Australia
A Tiktok Trend Claimed Kink Is Genetic & Exasperated Kink Experts Quickly Debunked It
October 25, 2024 | Dr Antimony Deor

A Tiktok Trend Claimed Kink Is Genetic & Exasperated Kink Experts Quickly Debunked It
Arts & Entertainment Kink News The Internet
Actor Shares Harrowing Experience of Being Kidnapped & Assaulted by John Wayne Gacy
October 25, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Actor Shares Harrowing Experience of Being Kidnapped & Assaulted by John Wayne Gacy
Celebrity International News
ACU Offers $165 Ticket Refunds After Speaker’s Anti-LGBT Anti-Abortion Remarks
October 25, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

ACU Offers $165 Ticket Refunds After Speaker’s Anti-LGBT Anti-Abortion Remarks
National News News Victorian News
Paul Mescal Reveals Kiss With Pedro Pascal Nearly Made It Into Gladiator II
October 24, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Paul Mescal Reveals Kiss With Pedro Pascal Nearly Made It Into Gladiator II
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News Screen