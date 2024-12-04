Details of Alan Jones Charges Revealed In Court Documents

Further details of Alan Jones‘ 26 charges have been revealed, including the specifics of the incidents, and where and when they allegedly took place.

In documents acquired by the Sydney Morning Herald, Jones is alleged to have squeezed complainant’s bottoms, caressed faces, and groped genitals, including pulling one man’s scrotum.

The charges brought against Jones include 11 counts of aggravated indecent assault, 11 counts of assault with acts of indecency, two counts of sexually touching another person without consent, and two counts of common assault.

One complainant alleges Jones kissed him “using his tongue” in 2017, which comprises one of the charges of assault with an act of indecency. Jones is also alleged to have touched and fondled the penis of another complainant on seperate occasions, and also allegedly “kissed him on the lips”.

One man, Complainant C, was subject to all 11 aggravated assault charges. They allegedly occurred in 2008 and 2009, across which time Alan Jones allegedly touched the man’s penis and kissed him on the mouth and lips. The complainant was previously employed by 2GB, and drove Jones from the studios in Pyrmont to his apartment in Circular Quay. As he was under Jones’ authority, the charge has been elevated to “aggravated”, the maximum offence of which is up to seven years imprisonment.

Jones still denies all charges

The 83-year-old was arrested at his luxury Sydney apartment on the morning of 18 November, after which he was taken to Day Street Police Station and charged.

The charges came after a months-long investigation following allegations of indecent assaults and sexual touching incidents over 18 years. Detectives from Strike Force Bonnefin, which has been run by the NSW State Crime Command’s child abuse squad, have reportedly been conducting a ‘top-secret’ investigation into Jones for at least 9 months.

As police expect more victim-survivors to come forward in the wake of this news, Strike Force Bonnefin is continuing, with investigators currently talking to people.

Jones’ lawyer, Chris Murphy, has said that his client “denies any misconduct” and is planning to defence his case.

Jones has been granted conditional bail in order to protect the alleged victims.

He is set to face Downing Centre Local Court on December 18.

You are not alone. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual or family violence and needs support, you can contact: