Tonight’s Snap Rally To Support Divine Playhouse Has Been Postponed

The planned snap rally tonight (July 17) in support of Divine Playhouse has been postponed.

Activist group Pride in Protest made the announcement today, alleging there are concerns about the amount of protection participants could expect from local police, and that the group needs more time to organise in the face of what it describes as an escalating far-right campaign targeting Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community.

In a statement shared to social media, the group said it had made the decision to delay the rally “to build within queer and anti-fascist networks towards something larger and even more powerful”.

“One important factor is that we have received intel that the NSW Police are supporting the far-right protest planned for tomorrow,” the statement reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pride in Protest (@pride.in.protest)

The rally had been scheduled for Friday evening outside the Sydney CBD venue after Divine Playhouse was served with a breach notice by its landlord and forced to shut its doors following protests by conservative Christian groups over its opening events.

The venue, operated by Heaps Gay, occupies a former church that was deconsecrated in the 1930s and has since been used as a theatre and community space. It was originally due to open as Unholy Playhouse, but organisers changed the name to Divine Playhouse before launch after concerns were raised by members of the Christian community.

Despite those changes, protests led by groups including Fit for the Kingdom and the Prodigal Sons were held outside the venue’s opening night, with campaigners also calling for the withdrawal of its $100,000 Create NSW grant.

Pride in Protest said the postponement should not be interpreted as backing away from the campaign.

“The far-right are mobilising. The most recent targeting of a queer space by groups such as so-called ‘Christian Lives Matter’ is part of this trend. To confront this threat, we need to be organised and united – and this requires more time to prepare.”

“This is not a surrender, and we are not backing down from the far-right. We will be back with next steps shortly – ready to confront the queerphobes powerfully and strategically.”

The group also thanked the hundreds of people who had committed to attending the rally with less than 48 hours’ notice.

“In less than 48 hours, hundreds of people were ready to come out – that is a show of strength.

“We need to keep up this strength, and we will unite on our streets shortly.”