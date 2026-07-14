Divine Playhouse Events Cancelled And Facing Eviction After Protest From Radical Christian Groups

Sydney LGBTQIA+ arts and nightlife venue Divine Playhouse has cancelled upcoming events after its landlord issued a breach notice following protests from radical Christian groups over performances held at the venue.

The venue, located inside a former church building in Sydney’s CBD, opened earlier this month as an arts and nightlife space operated by Heaps Gay Events. The site, which has not operated as a church since it was deconsecrated in the 1930s, was previously used as a theatre and other community spaces.

The venue changed its name from Unholy Playhouse to Divine Playhouse shortly before opening after concerns were raised by members of the Christian community.

Following the venue’s opening night, radical men’s Christian groups including Fit for the Kingdom and the Prodigal Sons held protests outside the building. Around 70 people attended a gathering opposing the venue’s programming and called for the withdrawal of a $100,000 Create NSW grant awarded to support the project.

The landlord issued a breach notice to Heaps Gay Events, claiming the venue was engaging in “offensive trade” and requesting that operations cease. The notice stated that the venue’s activities had attracted public criticism and that future protests could create safety concerns.

The breach notice said: “We note that the trade carried on by HG Events has been the subject of significant protest and public criticism, given its offensive nature.”

It adds: “Such offensive trade has caused, and will continue to cause, grievance and disturbance to owners of adjoining properties and to the general public.

“In circumstances where future public protests are almost certain to occur and are likely to endanger members of the public, our client considers that the time by which the offensive trade is to cease is reasonable.”

The playhouse was ordered to “cease engaging in offensive trade” by Saturday or potentially have its lease terminated.

The venue subsequently cancelled weekend events, and its social media accounts were removed.

A spokesperson for Fit for the Kingdom said the group objected to performances it believed mocked Christian beliefs, while the Prodigal Sons said it was not seeking to prevent LGBTQIA+ people from expressing themselves.

“There is no shortage of venues across Sydney where the LGBTQ community is free to express itself and its artistic creativity,” the Prodigal Sons said. “The selection of a former church is a deliberate and conscious decision.”

It’s unclear why these groups haven’t protested the venue’s previous uses since it stopped being a church in the 1930s.

Videos of protesters from “Christian influencers” claim that drag performances on the night were “demonic manifestations”.

The NSW Government has faced calls from some groups to review the venue’s public funding, while Create NSW has said grants are assessed through an independent process.

In a statement, Greens MP and music and arts spokesperson Cate Faehrmann said that the Minns Government must defend Divine Playhouse and the LGBTQIA+ community against these kinds of coordinated attacks.

“Divine Playhouse is bringing life, creativity and community into the heart of Sydney. Instead of defending this exciting new venue and the artists behind it, we’re seeing a wave of manufactured outrage from dangerous conservative activists who want to police what art can exist and who gets to belong in our city,” she said.

“The LGBTIQ community has a long history of creating art that is bold, disruptive, radical and challenging. That’s not something to be ashamed of — it’s something Sydney should celebrate.”

NSW Police have been notified of further planned protests and said officers would attend to support public safety.

The future of Divine Playhouse remains uncertain while discussions continue over the venue’s lease and ongoing operations.