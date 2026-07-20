“Officially Over”: Divine Playhouse Given 3 Days To Vacate After Lease Terminated

The battle over Divine Playhouse has taken another dramatic turn, with the Sydney LGBTQIA+ arts venue officially losing its home after its lease at 420 Kent Street was terminated, giving founder Kat Dopper just three days to clear months of work from venue.

“It’s over. Our lease terminated, our artists cancelled, our venue being cleared out,” Dopper said in a statement sent to Star Observer.

“We believe this termination was unlawful and unjust. I am devastated. I am angry – for us, for our artists, for this city and its people.”

Landlord of the propery, KCSYD Pty Ltd, part of the Revelop property group founded by Anthony El-Hazouri and Charbel Hazzouri, terminated the lease under the legal concept of “offensive trade”.

Offensive trade is a legal concept stemming from an 1842 NSW law originally intended to regulate industrial nuisances such as foul smells and waste. Supporters of the venue argue the provision has never been tested in court over alleged moral offensiveness.

Rather than stepping away quietly, Divine Playhouse is calling on supporters to gather for a peaceful “sing-in” protest in Hyde Park at 12pm on Saturday 25 July. Organisers are also appealing to developers, landowners and private venue owners with suitable spaces to help give the project a new home.

“Our sense of injustice is overwhelming. Divine Playhouse was created as a critical new cultural home for diverse artists and communities from all over Sydney and New South Wales,” Dopper said.

“This isn’t about Divine versus Revelop. It’s so much bigger. If a landlord’s personal beliefs can shut down an arts venue, no stage in this country is safe. Who decides what art is acceptable? Right now, the answer is whoever owns the building.”

The public campaign behind the venue has continued to gather momentum. Organisers say more than 17,000 people have signed a petition supporting Divine Playhouse, while a fundraiser established to help cover legal costs and losses has raised more than $36,000. A benefit show is also being planned to pay artists whose performances were cancelled following the closure.

Divine Playhouse has been at the centre of a rapidly escalating dispute since opening earlier this month inside the long-deconsecrated former St John the Evangelist Church. Originally announced as Unholy Playhouse, organisers changed the venue’s name before opening following concerns raised by some members of the Christian community.

Despite the change, the venue was targeted by conservative Christian groups, with protests outside the site followed by legal action from the landlord and the cancellation of all scheduled events.

Dopper said Saturday’s rally was about far more than one venue.

“That’s why we’re fighting this – not just for Divine Playhouse, but for you. For every artist, every show, every venue, every community, every collective, every expression of unfamiliar or uncomfortable ideas, that could be next.”

“This Saturday’s rally isn’t just about one venue. It’s about the future of arts and culture in New South Wales and who gets to decide it. They can sing? Well we can sing louder. Divine will rise again.”