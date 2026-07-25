Thousands Gather For Divine Playhouse Sing In Protest Rally

An estimated crowd of over 2,000 people has flocked to support the Divine Playhouse in Sydney today.

Attendees gathered for the Divine Peaceful “Sing In” Protest Rally in Hyde Park.

The crowd heard from speakers and sang together in solidarity to protest the closure of The Divine Playhouse after their lease was terminated just 4 days ago.

Divine Playhouse has been at the centre of a rapidly escalating dispute since opening earlier this month inside the long-deconsecrated former St John the Evangelist Church. Originally announced as Unholy Playhouse, organisers changed the venue’s name before opening following concerns raised by some members of the Christian community.

Despite the change, the venue was targeted by conservative Christian groups, with protests outside the site followed by legal action from the landlord and the cancellation of all scheduled events.

“This Saturday’s rally isn’t just about one venue. It’s about the future of arts and culture in New South Wales and who gets to decide it. They can sing? Well we can sing louder. Divine will rise again” organisers wrote ahead of the rally and sing they did.

Community comes together for Divine Playhouse protest

On Saturday Hyde Park was transformed into a sea of colour and celebration as peaceful protestors unleashed their queer joy as a sign of unity against the decision the evict the Divine Playhouse this week.

Chanting and yelling was replaced by joyful singing as attendees sang everything from John Farnham’s You’re The Voice, to Madonna’s Like A Prayer as they gathered together.

“Today, we celebrate our enormous capacity to love, to include, to embrace; to continue to care for all of humanity, even when we are in crisis” said performer Victoria Falconer-Pritchard when addressing the crowd.

“We celebrate our community’s determination to demonstrate more of the qualities of Jesus Christ than our oppressors,” said performer Aunty Jonny Hawkins who also spoke to the crowd.

“It is not them, but us, who have turned the other cheek. We are the ones who are making more space at the table. We are the ones who are healing the world. We are the ones who are supporting sex workers. We are the ones who are getting involved. We are the ones who are getting not just dirty hands, but filthy hands” Johnny continued.

“In the words of our fabulous founder, Kat Dopper: they can sing, but we can sing louder” Victoria told the crowd.

The pair spoke of the countless artists who had poured their time and resources into the venue before it was callously shut down over what was deemed “offensive trade” within the venue.

“This is absurd. It is unjust. But instead of being wounded, we relish in this new title for ourselves,” they cheered.

“We are offensive trade!” she said as the crowd chanted in unison.

Victoria reminded the crowd that they weren’t giving up and were still looking for a new venue to continue.

“Queer joy is not offensive. The performing arts and nightlife of this city make it one of the best cities in the world,” she said.

“So please: protect us. Help us. You need us.”

“And if you’re standing here with a room or a warehouse or a hall or a church that’s given up on the Holy Ghost, you come talk to us, because we are looking for a new home.”

“It was never about the name. It was never about the church. It was never about faith. It was always about us being queer” Johnny reminded the crowd.

“So let them keep the building. We don’t need a building to be a community.”

“We do not serve a property portfolio. We serve our community, we serve culture, and we serve face!”

They also reminded the crowd of the immense community support, with the Gofundme page raising nearly $50,000 and their petition which now sits at over 19,000 signatures.

Drag Race alumni and Divine Playhouse performer Etcetera Etcetera also took to the stage, speaking to those protesting their work, asking them to come and see it for themselves.

“I am aware that certain communities are accusing our show of being sinful and blasphemous. They are trying to keep people from seeing it” they said.

“If you are sure that I am a sinner, let he who has not sinned cast the first stone.”

“If you are not sure, then I beg of you, as righteous men and women of the Catholic Church that worship a God who loves unconditionally, to see our show and then judge us” they continued.

“Our show is not conventional, but a theatrical presentation of our identity. And like theatre, it asks questions, provokes thoughts and takes us on an emotional journey, portraying good and bad, light and dark, joy and sorrow, redemption and salvation.”

“I do not endorse a way of life, but describe one, and the audience is left to make its own decisions and judgements. This is what I consider freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom of thought. To prevent us from performing, you are saying that you do not believe in these freedoms. If you do not believe in these freedoms, you are imprisoning everyone’s mind.”

They also spoke of the time when the Vatican tried to shut down Madonna and the resonance of this same situation now only 30 years on, before concluding

“This is our religion.”

“We, as people who have been shunned for our difference, have created our own cathedrals of love. And the reason they’re scared? These are ones they cannot indoctrinate with their agenda.”

“So today, I’ll leave you with this: do not let anyone ever tell you that our spaces — built with love, built with dreams — are worth less than any other space of faith.”

Like a Prayer

Queer author Benjamin Law also spoke to the crowd about the importance of queer community, queer spaces and queer parties.

“Here’s the thing: queer people have sacred spaces too,” he said.

“And in the worst of the AIDS crisis, queers had one place to grieve and let off steam and find each other and gather — and that was at parties.”

“So these attacks on Divine Playhouse in Sydney are attacks on our community. They are attacks on our history. And it’s an attack on how we connect.”

He also reminded the crowd that the issues faced at the Divine Playhouse were much larger and run much deeper for our community.

“This is about Divine Playhouse, but it’s also about medical treatment being denied young trans people in Queensland.”

“This is about Divine Playhouse, and it’s also about the fact that conversion therapy is still legal in WA as well.”

“This is about Divine Playhouse, and it’s also about this federal government refusing to accept LGBTIQA+ recommendations during a UN human rights peer review.”

“And this is about independent queer arts venues being shut down at the whims of religious extremists and homophobes.”

He ended by reminding people to come together in unity and solidarity.

“LGBTIQA+ — look, we’re a hot mess of letters and identities, but we are an organised hot mess.”

“Whether you’re lesbian, trans, cis gay, non-binary, bisexual, asexual, heterosexual or otherwise: join us. Sign the petition. Donate to the legal fund. Write to the landlord.”

“And finally, make some noise in gratitude for Kat Dopper and everyone who made Divine Playhouse possible for this great and beautiful moment.”