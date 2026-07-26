All The Powerful, Heavenly Photos From The Divine Playhouse Sing-In Protest

Photos
Star Online
July 27, 2026
All The Powerful, Heavenly Photos From The Divine Playhouse Sing-In Protest
Image: Photos: Mark Dickson / Deep Field Photography
0Y8A0427.CR3 0Y8A0425.CR3 0Y8A0420.CR3 0Y8A0418.CR3 0Y8A0417.CR3 0Y8A0415.CR3 0Y8A0408.CR3 0Y8A0403.CR3 0Y8A0398.CR3 0Y8A0391.CR3 0Y8A0390.CR3 0Y8A0372.CR3 0Y8A0356.CR3 0Y8A0353.CR3 0Y8A0344.CR3 0Y8A0332.CR3 0Y8A0330.CR3 0Y8A0321.CR3 0Y8A0318.CR3 0Y8A0308.CR3 0Y8A0305.CR3 0Y8A0301.CR3 0Y8A0300.CR3 0Y8A0290.CR3 0Y8A0286.CR3 0Y8A0274.CR3 0Y8A0263.CR3 0Y8A0260.CR3 0Y8A0254.CR3 0Y8A0253.CR3 0Y8A0226.CR3 0Y8A0212.CR3 0Y8A0205.CR3 0Y8A0197.CR3 0Y8A0193.CR3 0Y8A0191.CR3 0Y8A0174.CR3 0Y8A0172.CR3 0Y8A0170.CR3 0Y8A0164.CR3 0Y8A0154.CR3 0Y8A0135.CR3 0Y8A0127.CR3 0Y8A0117.CR3 0Y8A0110.CR3 0Y8A0105.CR3 0Y8A0099.CR3 0Y8A0094.CR3 0Y8A0086.CR3 0Y8A0084.CR3 0Y8A0082.CR3 0Y8A0066.CR3 0Y8A0064.CR3 0Y8A0059.CR3 0Y8A0049.CR3 0Y8A0042.CR3 0Y8A0041.CR3 0Y8A0039.CR3 0Y8A0037.CR3 0Y8A0027.CR3 0Y8A0012.CR3 0Y8A0010.CR3 0Y8A0008.CR3 0Y8A0007.CR3 0Y8A0003.CR3 0Y8A0001.CR3 0Y8A0432.CR3 0Y8A0431.CR3 0Y8A0437.CR3 0Y8A0500.CR3 0Y8A0488.CR3 0Y8A0481.CR3 0Y8A0472.CR3 0Y8A0469.CR3 0Y8A0465.CR3 0Y8A0456.CR3 0Y8A0508.CR3 0Y8A0579.CR3 0Y8A0578.CR3 0Y8A0577.CR3 0Y8A0575.CR3 0Y8A0574.CR3 0Y8A0568.CR3 0Y8A0541.CR3 0Y8A0535.CR3 0Y8A0533.CR3 0Y8A0531.CR3 0Y8A0528.CR3 0Y8A0524.CR3 0Y8A0516.CR3 0Y8A0514.CR3 0Y8A0512.CR3 0Y8A0610.CR3 0Y8A0607.CR3 0Y8A0630.CR3 0Y8A0627.CR3 0Y8A0624.CR3 0Y8A0615.CR3 0Y8A0613.CR3 0Y8A0633.CR3 0Y8A9776.CR3 0Y8A0677.CR3 0Y8A0665.CR3 0Y8A0664.CR3 0Y8A0662.CR3 0Y8A0658.CR3 0Y8A0655.CR3 0Y8A0653.CR3 0Y8A0651.CR3 0Y8A0647.CR3 0Y8A0646.CR3 0Y8A0643.CR3 0Y8A9856.CR3 0Y8A9854.CR3 0Y8A9911.CR3 0Y8A9901.CR3 0Y8A9898.CR3 0Y8A9896.CR3 0Y8A9892.CR3 0Y8A9888.CR3 0Y8A9887.CR3 0Y8A9886.CR3 0Y8A9881.CR3 0Y8A9875.CR3 0Y8A9871.CR3 0Y8A9870.CR3 0Y8A9868.CR3 0Y8A9863.CR3 0Y8A9860.CR3 0Y8A9996.CR3 0Y8A9989.CR3 0Y8A9982.CR3 0Y8A9971.CR3 0Y8A9967.CR3 0Y8A9950.CR3 0Y8A9947.CR3 0Y8A9944.CR3 0Y8A9941.CR3 0Y8A9940.CR3 0Y8A9939.CR3 0Y8A9932.CR3 0Y8A9927.CR3 0Y8A9915.CR3 0Y8A9913.CR3

Divine Playhouse Sing-In Protest
25 July, 2026
Hyde Park
Photos: Mark Dickson / Deep Field Photography

You May Also Like

Support the Star Observer… while you still can

LGBTQIA+ media is under threat. Queer content is censored by tech conglomerates who amplify bigotry and push out AI slop — so we receive less financial support than ever.

When our community is muzzled and intolerance intensifies, we need queer media more than ever. Your donation means we can continue paying queer journalists to write queer news.

Don’t rely on the straight lies of big tech – support Star Observer instead and donate now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Thousands Gather For Divine Playhouse Sing In Protest Rally
July 25, 2026 | Michael James

Thousands Gather For Divine Playhouse Sing In Protest Rally
National News New South Wales News News
“Officially Over”: Divine Playhouse Given 3 Days To Vacate After Lease Terminated
July 20, 2026 | Chloe Sargeant

“Officially Over”: Divine Playhouse Given 3 Days To Vacate After Lease Terminated
New South Wales News News
Tonight’s Snap Rally To Support Divine Playhouse Has Been Postponed
July 17, 2026 | Chloe Sargeant

Tonight’s Snap Rally To Support Divine Playhouse Has Been Postponed
New South Wales News News
Divine Playhouse Calls For Community Support After Christian Protest And Eviction Threat
July 15, 2026 | Patrick Lenton

Divine Playhouse Calls For Community Support After Christian Protest And Eviction Threat
National News New South Wales News News
Divine Playhouse Events Cancelled And Facing Eviction After Protest From Radical Christian Groups
July 15, 2026 | Patrick Lenton

Divine Playhouse Events Cancelled And Facing Eviction After Protest From Radical Christian Groups
National News New South Wales News News