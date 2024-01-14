Dolly Diamond Serves Up A Hot Midsumma Roast

It’s delicious, colourful, loud and smokin’ hot, it’s Dolly Diamond’s Hot Midsumma Roast! Celebrating Dolly’s incredible 20th anniversary at Midsumma, join an incredible lineup including Luke Gallagher, Nate Bryne, Peppy Smears, Olivia Charalambous, Cameron Thomas, The Divine Divas Show Choir, The Grannies and Ruthless! The Musical as they get it hot and cheeky, roasting Melbourne’s beloved crown jewel, Dolly Diamond.

The Star Observer sat down with Dolly to discuss what first brought her to our shores, festivals past and of course, this marvellous Midsumma milestone.

Originally hailing from the UK, Dolly first performed at Midsumma in 2004, in her show Songs That I like and Shows I Didn’t Get. One night with Melbourne audiences was all it took to catch that Midsumma fever!

‘Midsumma Played A Big Part’

“I’d been performing in the U.K. and the crowds were really noisy, so performing to a ticket-buying audience that listened was a dream come true.” It wasn’t just Melbourne’s fabulous crowds that drew Dolly in – the Down-Under comparison with England’s “dreary” January weather certainly didn’t hurt. “I’d stay longer and longer every year until it became clear that I should probably relocate over here. Midsumma played a big part”.

When asked about how much Midsumma has changed over the years, Dolly, who is celebrated for her incredible live vocals, reminisces that “There were less singing cabaret divas back then, just me and Trevor Ashley, now they’re like buses”, but it isn’t just the shows that have changed, “I think Midsumma represents the community and the community has changed a lot over the years…They’ve not rested on their laurels and they listen and that’s the only way to grow.”

‘Friends To Have Their Say’

Alongside powerhouse vocals and comedy, audiences will be treated to a roast by her nearest, dearest “most talented (and bitchy) friends”, although “It’s not a traditional ‘As seen on TV’ roast, it’s more of an opportunity for some of the people I’ve worked with over the years to have their say. Luke Gallagher is our MC and Nate Bryne from ABC News Breakfast will be sharing his feelings I’m sure.”

“My long-suffering Musical Directors, Cameron Thomas & Peppy Smears will get their revenge as well as The Grannies, who are pure evil at the best of times. I’m having an all-female choir, The Divine Divas as well, we’ve worked together a few times over the years and they’re fabulous.”

Catch Dolly at Dolly Diamond’s Hot Midsumma Roast on February 2 and 3, (tickets $35–$45) at Chapel Off Chapel and at The Round in Nunawading on February 9 to catch a sneak peek at some of her upcoming Edinburgh Fringe Festival show.