Drag Race Star Kennedy Davenport Reveals Heartbreaking Baby News

Following the premiere of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World Season Two, Kennedy Davenport has shared some devastating personal news.

The announcement follows the premiere of the newest season which sees Davenport return for her third shot at the Drag Race crown.

Kennedy Davenport shares heartbreaking news

This week Kennedy Davenport made her return to the small screen for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World Season Two with a stellar debut episode.

Kennedy joined eight other Drag Race stars from around the world to compete for the title.

During the first episode Kennedy shared some wonderful personal news with her co-stars.

Whilst speaking to her fellow competitors in the work room Kennedy Davenport revealed she is currently in a relationship with her partner, who she revealed is a trans man.

She went on to announce that her partner is pregnant and the pair are currently expecting a baby together.

While her cast mates and fans alike were thrilled for the the star, following the airing of the episode Kennedy took to social media to discuss her current family situation.

“As you know when filming anything Drag Race–related you are not in touch with outside world and your phones are taken until you are finished filming,” she explained to her fans.

“Unfortunately, while I was filming Messia Adonís and I miscarried. This was back in March” she revealed.

“Now we are in a good head space to talk and share,” she wrote.

“We both understand that God makes no mistakes and we understand what he has for us, will be for us.”

“We both live our lives to be a testament for others to help, elevate, motivate, and encourage. I want to thank you all for the love and support that you have shown thus far.”

“Continue to put God first and have an awesome day. We are good.”

Kennedy survived the first episode of Canada Vs The World after pulling off a powerhouse performance, setting her up as a strong contender for the season.

During her first shot at the crown in season seven she walked away with fourth place.

Upon her return for All Stars 3 she came incredibly close to taking out the win, coming in second place to eventual winner Trixie Mattel.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World Season Two kicks off with episodes every week, following the announcement of the upcoming Global All Stars season.