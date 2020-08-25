—

It seems when things couldn’t get any worse in the world of The Ellen Show, it has caught another blow. After the firing of three producers amid the set of the television talk show as a ‘toxic workplace”, Channel 9 has pulled the show from being aired on their usual space.

“We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced it with Desperate Housewives.”

However, a spokesperson for the network is denying that the show has been removed completely, as the repeats that are currently being aired have been moved to Nine Gem and that discussions are ongoing regarding the news series.

This all falls in line with everything that is happening on the Warner Media set from being called “a toxic environment” to being known as a workplace of “racism, fear and intimidation,” along with claims of widespread sexual misconduct.

When Channel 9 has been contacted by other media outlets in regards to this issue, they refuse to inform whether they will or will not air the new episodes post them being produced – they explain that they are awaiting the outcome of this investigation.

Channel 9 spokesperson Hamish Turner told TV Tonight, “Do we have rights beyond this year? The answer to that is no.

“We’ll wait to hear from Warner Brothers as to the results of their internal inquiry, because at the moment, they haven’t even come forward with what the show is, or when it might go back into production.”

“There’s a lot to go under the bridge before we even get to that stage. We haven’t got a clear picture yet.”

The show has fallen drastically into crisis mode last month following the allegations of sexual assault, racism and bullying from multiple producers on set, which has led Warner Media to open investigations into such allegations.

Last week, it was announced that the show’s bosses Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman had been fired along with co-executive producer Jonathan Norman following an investigation.

Glavin did not respond to requests for comments.

Via Zoom Ellen also addressed the elephant in the room, of how staff are not allowed to look at her when she was on set. It is apparent that she informed the staff of the acknowledgement of “dropping the ball a little bit”, along with talking about the allegations of her being “mean.”

According to a report which came from the Zoom meeting she said, “I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and try to learn from my mistakes.”