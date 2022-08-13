—

US actor Anne Heche has been declared legally brain dead a week after being involved in a car crash that left her critically injured.

The Six Days, Seven Nights actor was taken to the hospital on August 5 after her car crashed into a Los Angeles home and caught on fire.

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche’s family had kept her on life support to allow time for OneLegacy Foundation to find recipients who would be a match, as it had been “her wish” to donate her organs. On Friday afternoon, it had been reported that Heche was “brain dead”, which under California law is the definition of death. She was taken off life support that day.

Medical reports found that the actress had suffered “severe anoxic brain injury” and significant burns. Heche also had cocaine and fentanyl in her system after the accident.

High-Profile Relationship With ex Ellen Degeneres

The actress dated Ellen Degeneres in the 90s and the couple were reportedly together for three years, after having met at a Vanity Fair party.

Heche claimed that the couple wanted to make their debut as a couple at the Volcano premiere in 1997 but were rejected by the studio.

The two were one of the most visible same-sex couples in Hollywood for the duration of their relationship. Heche and Degeneres released a joint statement to People in 2000 after calling it quits, stating that their breakup was an “amicable parting and we greatly value the 3 ½ years we have spent together.”

Degeneres posted to Twitter, “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

Personal Experiences of Love, Life and Struggle

The actress began her career by starring in soap operas, playing twins on Another World and had her first starring role opposite Johnny Depp in drama Donnie Brasco. Heche had revealed personal details of her childhood experiences including suffering alleged sexual abuse from her father who died of AIDS in 1983.

Heche told The Times that it was “hard for people to separate my message from the person I was with” when she was in a same-sex relationship. “The message of my life has stayed the same. I think I was a wonderful spokeswoman for the right to love.”

The actress had been co-hosting a podcast with Heather Duffy titled Better Together with Anne & Heather, a show dedicated to friendship and showing that “we can create more joy in the world by sharing our stories, stumbles and triumphs.”

Heche’s family thanked everyone for their kind messages of support, “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”