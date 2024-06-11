Country Darling Maren Morris Comes Out As Bisexual In Pride Month Post

Country pop star Maren Morris has come out in an Instagram post celebrating Pride Month, telling her followers that she is bisexual.

Morris simply captioned her post “happy to be the B in LGBTQ+, happy pride 🌈”

The post featured photos from her concert in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night.

In two of the featured photos, she can be seen waving a Pride flag onstage.

Morris filed for divorce from her country singer-songwriter husband Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage in October, with the split finalised in January. Hurd and Morris now share custody of four-year-old son, Hayes.

Outspoken advocate for LGBT community

Morris has long been a vocal and active supporter of LGBTQI+ rights.

Last year she was honoured by GLAAD with the Excellence in Media Award for making a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQI+ people.

In her acceptance speech she said, “I’m not brave… making the right decision shouldn’t take bravery or courage. It shouldn’t take heroic effort to want basic human rights for everybody. Leaving your house knowing that you can face violence, just for being who you are… that is bravery.

“This community stood up for me and made me feel safe when I felt alone and I’ll never be able to repay them, but I hope I get to spend the rest of my life and career settling up.”

Using conservative’s outrage about trans rights to raise money

In 2022, conservative country music superstar Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Kerr Aldean compared outgrowing her tomboy phase to transitioning genders – Morris called it out as transphobic.

As the back and forth became increasingly heated, conservative media pundit Tucker Carlson threw in to the stoush, calling Morris a “lunatic country music person”.

Morris responded by selling merch with the phrase emblazoned on it alongside the telephone number of the Trans Lifeline, raising $100 000 for organisations advocating for trans rights.

In 2023 she criticised Tennessee’s anti-drag law, and dared police to arrest her for introducing her son to drag queens.

In 2022 she partnered with GLAAD to design a new t-shirt in honour of Spirit Day.

Maren Morris on anti-LGBT sentiments in country music

When Morris appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a judge in 2023, she apologised to the contestants for “country music and its relationship with LGBTQI+ members”.

“I just want to say I’m sorry. I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me.”

Chatting with Ellen DeGeneres in 2021 Morris spoke about the need for inclusivity in the industry, citing out gay star T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne.

Morris collaborated with Osborne on All My Favourite People, singing, “It is who it is and we love who we love”.