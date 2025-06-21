Elliot Page To Produce Documentary About Trans Drag Race Star Peppermint

Elliot Page and his company Pageboy Productions have signed on to produce a documentary about the life of trans Drag Race star Peppermint.

Page is also joined by Bob The Drag Queen and his company Purse First Studios who are also producing the documentary.

Elliot Page on board for A Deeper Love; The Story of Miss Peppermint

Since she made history as the first openly trans woman to enter the workroom on RuPual’s Drag Race, Peppermint has become a leading voice for the trans community.

The iconic performer went on to judge the drag competition series Call Me Mother for two seasons and has become a vocal advocate for trans rights.

In 2023 she appeared on the US version of The Traitors, where she was eliminated first and has since campaigned for better trans representation on screen.

Now Peppermint will get to have her story told in her new documentary, A Deeper Love; The Story of Miss Peppermint.

The 80 minute documentary, which has been in the works for many years, will chart the early years of her life and her career, her struggles to earn money through sex work for her gender affirming surgery and her life in the spotlight.

Elliot Page spoke of his decision to join the project with Peppermint stating “Her artistry, courage, and advocacy have changed the landscape for trans performers and inspired so many of us.”

“This documentary captures the full complexity of her experience in a way that feels both intimate and universal.”

Peppermint spoke to The Hollywood Reporter as she prepares for the release of the film saying “Trans issues are in the zeitgeist, yet our full humanity is so often left out of the conversation.”

“This film aims to offer something different — something more honest and personal.”

She called working with Elliot Page “truly a dream come true.”

A Deeper Love; The Story of Miss Peppermint will premiere at Framline49 in San Francisco on June 26.