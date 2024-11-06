Feeling Sad About Yesterday? Let This Image of Divine Scowling at Trump Help You Through

Yesterday, the US Presidential Election saw Donald Trump become the 47th President of the United States of America.

After a heavily anti-LGBTQIA+ campaign this news has obviously left a lot of queer people – ourselves included – feeling despondent today, and fearful about how the next four years under a Trump presidency could affect the LGBTQIA+ community.

So, let’s hold one another close and stand together through this, and in the meantime, please let this image of gay icon Divine scowling at Ivana and Donald Trump soothe your soul a little.

(This well-known image is, admittedly, a digital artwork created by sugar_deluxe – but it made us feel slightly better nonetheless.)