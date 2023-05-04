First Case Of Mpox Since November 2022 Detected In Sydney

A case of mpox, previously called monkeypox, has been detected in Sydney – the first case in NSW since November 2022.

NSW public health authorities and LGBTQI organisation ACON have called on gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men to be vigilant and look out for mpox symptoms.

“While our vaccination program against mpox, combined with people at risk monitoring for symptoms, has been very successful in controlling the spread in NSW, as long as cases continue in other countries there is a risk of new cases here,” Dr Vicky Sheppeard, Director, South Eastern Sydney Public Health Unit, said in a statement.

Over 140 Mpox Cases in Australia

Health authorities urged anyone with symptoms to visit their GP or local sexual health clinic and those who haven’t gotten vaccinated to get vaccinated.

Since a global outbreak in May 2022, around 140 cases of mpox have been detected in Australia, mostly among returned overseas travellers. A majority of the cases have been among gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men.

Advertisements

Between May-November 2022, there were 56 cases identified in NSW. The new case was not in a returned traveller, which has led authorities to believe that there may be some local transmission occurring in NSW.

“While our vaccination program against mpox, combined with people at risk monitoring for symptoms, has been very successful in controlling the spread in NSW, as long as cases continue in other countries there is a risk of new cases here,” said Dr Sheppeard.

Look For Symptoms, Get Vaccinated

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said that the new case reiterated the importance of remaining vigilant.

“People at risk of mpox such as gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men, and those who have these men in their sexual networks, are urged to keep an eye out for symptoms,” said Parkhill.

“Symptoms of mpox can include fever, headaches, body aches and a rash or lesions on the genital area. The onset of symptoms happens seven to 14 days after exposure through skin-to-skin contact. It is important that people with these symptoms avoid close contact with others, including sexual activity,” Parkhill said.

Australia’s vaccination programme for mpox recommends the two-dose Jynneos vaccine, given 28 days apart and is valuable for “all gay, bisexual men and men who have sex with men (cis and trans) as well as anyone who has sex with these men, including women (cis and trans), non-binary people and sex workers.”

“Mpox is still circulating so we need to continue to take measures that help us all stay safe,” added Parkhill.

For more information about where you can get your Monkeypox vaccine in Australia, check here.