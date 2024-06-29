Gay Porn Star Austin Wolf Arrested Over Horrific Allegations

Controversial gay porn star Austin Wolf has been arrested in New York over night facing several horrific charges.

Please note the following content contains information regarding child sexual abuse and sexual assault and my be disturbing for some readers.

If you need help or support please contact Qlife online or via phone on 1800 184 527.

The adult film star has been arrested over allegations of sending and receiving hundreds of images and videos containing child pornography.

Austin Wolf arrested in New York over alleged child pornography possession

American gay porn star Austin Wolf who’s real name is Justin Heath Smith has been arrested by New York police.

The 43 year old faces charges relating to sending explicit content featuring minors over the the messaging app Telegram.

It is alleged that the content features children and infants, including sexual and physical abuse of the victims.

The accusations include sending hundreds of these images and videos using the platform.

The United States Department of Justice have issued a statement regarding the arrest and charges against the actor.

In the statement US attorney Damian Williams said “As alleged, Justin Heath Smith received and distributed hundreds of recordings containing child pornography, including a ghastly video showing a young child bound, beaten, and raped.”

“Our investigation into Smith is ongoing, and we urge anyone with information about Smith’s conduct to call the FBI.”

They further state that “between March 24 and March 28, 2024, SMITH, using an anonymous Telegram account, exchanged hundreds of videos containing child pornography with another individual whose phone was later seized and searched by the FBI pursuant to a search warrant.”

The statement provides details that an undercover FBI agent engaged with the actor anonymously via the app until he provided details that revealed his identity, allowing law enforcement to take action and make their arrest, allegedly discovering more material in his apartment.

A problematic history

Since the arrest many have taken to social media to point out concerns raised about Austin Wolf prior to his arrest.

Wolf was well known for what many labelled as problematic content featuring himself and actors in “barely legal” films.

Many of the actors that performed with Wolf had only just turned 18 and often appeared to be incredibly young, causing many to voice their concerns about the content he was creating and distributing.

Despite this Wolf has over 800,000 Instagram followers and nearly 1 million followers on X (Twitter).

If convicted he faces a potential sentence of up to twenty years in prison.