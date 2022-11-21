—

Gay men working in the UK Parliament are the “most vulnerable” to harassment and abuse, a British Conservative MP has revealed.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses sexual harassment, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

In an interview with GB News the former Minister of State for Immigration, Caroline Nokes said that gay men are “absolutely terrified of coming forward” due to the taboo nature that surrounds homosexuality. Nokes called for a review of the way incidents are investigated and said new rules are needed to punish those responsible.

‘Sexual Harassment Is Not About Sex’

Speaking to former Labour MP Gloria De Piero, Nokes said: “I’m convinced that sexual harassment is not about sex, it’s about the exploitation of power from one individual over another.”

She asserted a need to “redress that imbalance” to ensure that young people working in parliament, including women working in parliament and young gay men who she believed, are “the most vulnerable” groups, were given a mechanism “where they know that they’re going to be protected.”

Nokes is the MP for Romsey and Southampton North and the chair of the Women and Equalities Committee. She discussed the culture of harassment at Westminster as one that needed more thorough disciplinary procedures to combat abuse in parliament.

Tory MP Accused Of Raping Male Politician

Earlier this year, an allegation of rape against a Tory MP was made by a male politician, 20 years his junior, who was a teenager when they first met.

According to The Telegraph, the unnamed MP was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault as well as abuse of a position of trust and misconduct in public office. The alleged sexual offences were reported to have been committed between 2002 and 2009, according to the Metropolitan Police.

In July, former deputy chief Chris Pincher resigned from his role and was suspended as a Conservative MP after he was accused of groping two fellow guests at a private members’ club.

Nokes spoke of her witnessing younger people in parliament being subjected to “unwanted advances, who talk about the bullying and harassment that they received” and described it as vital for others to follow suit.

“It’s incumbent upon all of us, wherever we see it happen whether it’s in parliament, whether it’s on the tube, to call it out when you see it,” she said.





