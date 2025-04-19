Gold Coast Pride Fair Day Cancelled After Directors Resign

Organisers of the Gold Coast Pride Fair Day have today announced the event will not be going ahead this year.

The news follows the recent announcement that the two directors of the not for profit event have resigned.

However Gold Coast locals are hopeful that a colourful pride month will continue.

No Pride Fair Day On the Gold Coast

The 2025 Gold Coast Pride Fair Day has officially been cancelled.

The annual celebration on the Gold Coast was set to take place on May 31 this year at the new location of the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

However organisers of the event have withdrawn from the organisation and announced it will not proceed this year.

Vince Siciliani, director of Gold Coast Rainbow Communities took to social media this week to announce his resignation of himself and his husband.

“Clayton Row and Vince Siciliani am writing to formally resign from my position as Director of Gold Coast Pride and Gold Coast Rainbow Communities” he wrote on social media.

Vince and Clayton were the two registered board members of the organisation according to official ACNC documents.

“This has been a deeply considered and difficult decision. Unfortunately, I am no longer in a position to give the organising the time or the love that it truly deserves” he said.

“These charities mean so much to me, and it’s because of that deep respect and care that I feel it is best to step aside and make space for someone who can fully commit to the important work ahead.”

“It has been an honour to contribute to the growth and success of both organisations, and I am proud of all we’ve achieved together. I remain a passionate supporter of the vision and purpose behind these initiatives and will continue to cheer you on from the sidelines.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve, and for the friendships and experiences that have come with it” he concluded.

On Saturday April 19 he posted on social media news that the annual event had also been cancelled.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the cancellation of the Gold Coast Pride Festival, originally scheduled for May 31, 2025” he said.

“Despite our team’s best efforts, we have unfortunately been unable to meet the funding goals necessary to deliver a safe, inclusive, and vibrant event that our community deserves. This shortfall in funding, combined with the recent resignation of the current organising committee, has made it impossible to proceed with this year’s festival.”

“We understand the disappointment this news will bring to our community, performers, stallholders, volunteers, and all those who had planned to celebrate with us. We sincerely apologise to our valued sponsors, partners, and supporters who have stood by us with generosity, encouragement, and enthusiasm. Your belief in our vision has meant the world to us, and we are incredibly grateful for your ongoing support over the years” he continued.

“Gold Coast Pride has always been about connection, visibility, and celebration. While this year’s cancellation is a significant setback, we hope it also marks a moment for reflection and new possibilities as we explore ways to ensure the future sustainability of Pride events on the Gold Coast.”

Gold Coast Pride Month Celebrations to continue

While the official Pride Fair Day has been cancelled, there are still plenty of celebrations to be had this June.

The owner of the Gold Coast’s only LGBTQIA+ venue Hairy Mary’s, Steven Fahd, expressed his disappointment but was optimistic despite the news.

“We’re very disappointed to see this very important event be cancelled but that won’t stop us having a fantastic pride month” he said.

“Myself and several other LGBTQIA+ business owners are working towards curating a fantastic month of pride events.”

“This June we hope to see the Gold Coast come alive with a vibrant display of diverse and fantastic events for everyone, whilst our pride fair day may not be proceeding we will certainly still be celebrating Pride on the Gold Coast as a community this June.”

While there is currently no official organisation facilitating the annual celebrations, it is clear that they will still continue on the Gold Coast.