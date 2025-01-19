Gold Coast Pride Festival Announces New Location

The Gold Coast Pride Festival have announced a new venue for their 2025 events.

The news follows the announcement that the 2025 event will be taking place on May 31 this year.

Now more details are being released as organisers prepare for another fantastic year.

Gold Coast Pride Festival has a new home

The Gold Coast Pride Festival returns this May, bigger and better with a brand new home.

Over the weekend organisers announced that the Fair Day will be moving to the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre and Parklands.

The move will offer both indoor and outdoor spaces for the event, which saw thousands of people attend in 2024.

The new space will allow for a new setup and plenty more new and exciting options for the 2025 events, this will include an Adults Only Zone on the day.

The venue will also allow for plenty of stall holders in the new space, with organisers encouraging any interested stall holders to apply for a space.

“I am over the moon to be able to hold the Gold Coast Pride festival at the convention centre” event organiser Vince Siciliani told The Star Observer.

He also revealed the official Glow after party will return this year and will also be held and the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre and this year will feature a very special guest DJ for the event with Vince promising this will be the biggest after party they have ever had.

Also returning to the Gold Coast Pride Festival for the fifth year is the incredibly popular Drag Queen pageant.

The 2024 event was held at Macintosh Island park with record crowds and saw drag darling Camilla walk away with the crown and her sisters Miss D taking out third place and Venus Amore walking away runner up.

Hosted by Paul Wheeler and Carmen Taykett the stage also saw the ever popular pet parade return as the fabulous pets and their owners strutted their stuff on stage.

The 2025 Gold Coast Pride Fair Day will take place on May 31 at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre and Parklands, for more information head to gcrainbowcommunities.com