Health Equity Matters’ New CEO Dash Heather-Paynter

Dash Heath-Paynter has been appointed as the CEO of Health Equity Matters (formerly the Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations).

Heath-Paynter takes on the position after being Deputy CEO of the Healthcare service after a background at the Victorian AIDS Council, which is now Thorne Harbour Health.

Heath-Paynter has been acting CEO of Health Equity Matters since Darryl O’Donnell stepped down from his position as CEO in December 2023, and now takes on the role full-time.

“It is a profound honour and privilege to take on the executive leadership of the Equality Health Matters at this pivotal moment,” said Heath-Paynter in the announcement of his position.



“We have an incredibly talented and motivated team at Health Equity Matters and we take seriously our role in protecting and promoting the partnership of researchers, clinicians, community and government that is at the centre of Australia’s HIV response.

“I look forward to working closely with the Federal Government to drive further progress for the communities we represent and serve.”

President of Health Equity Matters Mark Orr OAM shared his excitement in seeing Heath-Paynter take on the position. He said: “Dash brings deep, sustained experience in HIV and LGBTIQA+ health advocacy and policy.

“Dash’s skills and experience will serve our communities well as we push for the virtual elimination of HIV transmission and a more robust community-led response to the health needs of LGBTIQA+ communities.”

Praise for previous CEO Darryl O’Donnell

Previous CEO Darryl O’Donnell stepped down from the position in December 2023 with a legacy of amazing achievements in his eight-year tenure.

O’Donnell was nominated as CEO of the organisation (then the Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations) in 2016 during “a very troubling time”, according to Mark Orr.

In spite of that, Darryl worked to expand the reach of AFAO and was responsible for the LGBTQIA+ Health Ten Year Action Place and provided support overseas in South East Asia.

Heath-Paynter shared praise for O’Donnell in his induction statement, saying: “My predecessor, Adjunct Professor Darryl O’Donnell established strong foundations for us to make monumental progress towards better health responses for LGBTIQA+ people, the virtual elimination of HIV transmission and continuing support for people living with HIV.”

To find out more about Health Equity Matters, visit https://healthequitymatters.org.au.