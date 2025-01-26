Holden Sheppard To Relaunch Invisible Boys In Sydney
With a brand new cover featuring artwork from the new series Holden will be making several appearances around the country, including an appearance in Sydney this February.“I’m so pumped to return to Sydney on Thu 20 Feb to do an East Coast launch of INVISIBLE BOYS. I’m honoured to be in-conversation with one of Australia’s most acclaimed journalists (and top bloke) Steve Pennells” He wrote online.
When: Thursday February 20
Where: The Bookshop Darlinghurst
Tickets: Available to purchase online
Leave a Reply