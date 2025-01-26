Holden Sheppard To Relaunch Invisible Boys In Sydney

Michael James
January 26, 2025
Holden Sheppard To Relaunch Invisible Boys In Sydney
Image: Image: Facebook/Freemantle Press
Following the upcoming release of Invisible Boys on Stan Australia the award winning author of the book, Holden Sheppard, is relaunching it in 2025.

With a brand new cover featuring artwork from the new series Holden will be making several appearances around the country, including an appearance in Sydney this February.“I’m so pumped to return to Sydney on Thu 20 Feb to do an East Coast launch of INVISIBLE BOYS. I’m honoured to be in-conversation with one of Australia’s most acclaimed journalists (and top bloke) Steve Pennells” He wrote online.

The two part event will include book signings by Holden Sheppard, which will be free to members of the public to attend. However for those who want to hear more from Holden the second part of the evening will provide an insightful night of discussion with him.
“The second part is a literary dinner and in-conversation between me and Steve right nearby at Thai Nesia restaurant, hosted by the legends at The Bookshop Darlinghurst. The ticket price includes a full dinner!“

When: Thursday February 20

Where: The Bookshop Darlinghurst

Tickets: Available to purchase online 

Holden Sheppard Book Launch
Image: Facebook/Freemantle Press

