A major new report from the Australian Human Rights Commission has laid bare the scale of discrimination faced by trans and gender-diverse people across Australia, painting a “deeply concerning” picture of systemic inequality and exclusion.

Released on International Trans Day of Visibility, the Equal Identities report draws on 97 submissions alongside national and international research, described as a “snapshot” of trans existence and rights in Australia.

The review identifies persistent and distressing patterns of discrimination, which affects trans and gender diverse Australians access to safety, essential services, and the ability to fully participate in society. To prepare the report, the Commission reached out to trans and gender diverse to share their stories, as well reviewing Australian and international research.

They also considered submissions from academics and research institutions, advocacy and activist organisations and groups, community-controlled health organisations, healthcare professionals and organisations, legal professionals and organisations, policy makers and workers, and service providers.

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Dr Anna Cody said the findings highlight a stark gap between legal rights and lived reality.

“Trans and gender-diverse people are part of every Australian community,” Dr Cody said.

“They contribute to our families and society, and they are entitled to equal respect under the law like anyone else. But too often, their rights are not realised.”

According to the report, failures in legal protections, poorly designed services, and inadequate or inaccurate data collection are leaving many trans people without the support they need.

“The consequences can be devastating,” Dr Cody said.

The report is structured around three core themes: safety, visibility, and equal participation. Across each, community members have described barriers that limit their ability to live openly and securely, from discrimination in schools and universities to unequal treatment in healthcare settings and workplaces.

The report’s recommendations call for sweeping national reform, including consistent anti-vilification laws, a ban on conversion practices, and the removal of religious exemptions that allow discrimination. It urges governments to improve access to inclusive healthcare — including gender-affirming care — invest in housing and legal services, and ensure crisis and violence support systems are equipped to meet the needs of trans and gender-diverse people.

The Commission also pushes for stronger representation of LGBTIQA+ people across government, justice and health bodies, alongside better data collection to inform policy. In education, it recommends inclusive curricula, anti-bullying protections and mandatory training for staff. Broader reforms focus on tackling misinformation, strengthening hate crime responses, and embedding equality protections across federal, state and territory laws.

The report lands amid increasingly heated public debate around gender diversity, including the spread of misinformation and harmful stereotypes online.

Dr Cody warned that such narratives are not only inaccurate but dangerous.

“Rigid ideas about gender hurt everyone,” she said. “They limit people’s opportunities to be themselves, and lead to discrimination and exclusion of people who don’t fit binary gender stereotypes.”

She added that the deliberate spread of false information about trans communities fuels fear and undermines fundamental rights.

“Trans and gender-diverse people deserve the same rights and protections as everyone else,” she said.

Australian Human Rights Commission President Hugh de Kretser echoed the call for urgent reform, stressing the broader societal responsibility to address discrimination.

“Trans and gender-diverse people experience widespread, harmful discrimination and prejudice. We must address it,” he said.

“We must ensure safety, dignity and equality for everyone in our society.”

Dr Cody said the report makes clear the need for urgent action. ‘The politicisation of trans peoples’ lives – including dehumanising trans people – must end,’ she said. ’Leaders, institutions and media all have a responsibility to promote safety, dignity and inclusion.’