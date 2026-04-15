A tribunal ruling that the Lesbian Action Group couldn’t exclude transgender women from its events has been set aside by the Federal Court. The matter will now be remitted back to the Administrative Review Tribunal for consideration.

In a short ruling, the court ordered that the appeal be allowed, and the matter remitted to the Administrative Review Tribunal for determination according to law. They also ordered that the Administrative Review Tribunal decision on this matter that they already made back in 2025 be set aside, essentially handballing the case between courts.

“This is a technical win for LAG on two points of legal process. It is not a ruling on whether excluding trans women is lawful or justified,” explains Equality Australia Legal Director Heather Corkhill.

“The court has not endorsed discrimination against trans women, and it has not decided whether the exemption should be granted. It has simply identified legal errors in the tribunal’s reasoning, so the matter must now be reconsidered. Importantly, the substantive questions about trans rights were not decided in this case.”

The anti-trans activist group has been seeking an exemption to the Sex Discrimination Act so it can legally prevent transgender women from attending its events and discriminate against their identity. This would allow LAG to run public events, specifically events which provided goods and services such as food and beverages, and legally exclude trans women. LAG has always had the option to hold private gatherings that exclude trans women and advertise for members in a way that spells out that trans women are not welcome.

This is the third time that the small Victorian group of only around 15 people has applied for a five year exemption, failing both previous times — once by the Australian Human Rights Commission and again on appeal to the Administrative Review Tribunal (ART), which ruled that “overt acts of discrimination” should not be allowed.

The group then appealed to the Federal Court after running a crowdfunding campaign that raised close to $40,000. It is now going back to the Administrative Review Tribunal.