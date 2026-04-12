Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has conceded defeat in the country’s 2026 election, describing the outcome as a “painful” result after more than a decade in power. A close ally of both Trump and Putin, his time in power has been defined by far-right policies and authoritarianism, with a particular vendetta against LGBTQIA+ rights.

Orbán framed his government’s approach as defending “Christian values” and protecting children. Central to this agenda was legislation passed in 2021 that restricted the depiction of homosexuality and gender diversity in schools and media accessible to minors. The government said the law was designed to safeguard children, while critics argued it conflated LGBTQIA+ identities with harm.

Under the Orbán government, legal gender recognition was effectively ended, and constitutional changes limited adoption to married heterosexual couples. Government messaging frequently characterised LGBTQIA+ advocacy as part of what Orbán called “gender ideology,” which he said Hungarians should reject.

Reporting from Reuters on the anniversary of Hungary’s Pride movement documented the effects of these policies, with one participant stating, “We are being pushed out of public life.” In 2025, legislation enabled authorities to ban Pride events, further limiting public expression of queerness. Officials also maintained these steps were consistent with child protection policies.

Hungary’s anti-LGBTQIA+ laws drew strong condemnation from the European Union, particularly over the country’s 2021 “child protection” legislation, which restricts the depiction and discussion of homosexuality and gender diversity in content accessible to minors. The European Commission launched legal action over the law, referring Hungary to the bloc’s top court, while the European Parliament said it “condemns in the strongest possible terms” the measure as a breach of fundamental rights.

Multiple member states joined proceedings, and a group of EU countries said they were “highly alarmed,” calling on Hungary to amend the legislation, with funding also withheld amid broader rule-of-law concerns.

In a statement released after the legislation passed, the United Nations and its Human Rights Chief Volker Türk called for Hungary to repeal the law, and “combat the high levels of intolerance, discrimination, bullying and harassment related to sexual orientation and gender identity, faced by children in particular, in line with Hungary’s international human rights obligations.”

However, election victor Péter Magyar has not publicly supported the LGBTQIA+ community, and did not campaign with any pro-LGBTQIA+ rights policies. Instead he campaigned against corruption and on everyday issues like health care and public transport, and has pledged to rebuild Hungary’s relationships with the European Union and NATO. It’s unclear whether repealing any of these laws will be part of his platform when in power.