An anti-gay Hungarian politician quit parliament after a wild weekend at what he describes as a ‘private party’ which was in fact a 25 man gay orgy.

József Szájer who is a representative of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party, has resigned from his position in Brussels after what was described in reports as a 25-man orgy on Friday.

Szájer resigned on Sunday after forcefully having to admit that he broke the strict Belgium lockdown rules to attend a sex party, reported by Politico on Tuesday. It was further reported by the Belgian newspaper La DerniÃ¨re Heure that police found 25 naked men at this hot and heavy gathering including not only Szájer, but other diplomats as well. A local police source said, “we interrupted a gang bang.”

Szájer was at the forefront of the Fidesz party’s amendments to marriage laws with him being responsible for rewriting the Hungary’s constitution to “protect the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman.”

The right-wing politician was seen to have climbed out of a first-floor window and was spotted “fleeing along the gutter,” the public prosecutor’s office said. Politico was also informed by a source who is close to the investigation that officers were called after a complaint about a “night-time disturbance.”

The public prosecutor’s office said, “A passer-by reported to the police that he had seen a man fleeing along the gutter; he was able to identify the man. The man’s hands were bloody. It is possible that he may have been injured while fleeing. Narcotics were found in his backpack. The man was unable to produce any identity documents. He was escorted to his place of residence, where he identified himself as S. J. (1961) by means of a diplomatic passport.”

Szájer on Tuesday said he was present at a “private party” and apologised. “After the police asked for my identity” since I did not have ID on me ” I declared that I was a MEP,” he said.

“The police continued the process and finally issued an official verbal warning and transported me home.

“I deeply regret violating the COVID restrictions, it was irresponsible on my part. I am ready to stand for the fine that occurs.”

He announced his resignation as an MEP and asked people to treat the matter as “strictly personal” to him.

“I ask everyone not to extend it to my homeland, or to my political community,” he added.