Anti-Trans Campaigners Are Given An Outsized Media Platform According To New Report

A new report from Amnesty International UK has alleged that anti-trans organisations are exerting growing influence over British politics and media, warning that negative coverage of trans issues has become disproportionate to the size of the community being discussed.

The report, titled ‘Like a Snowball: the growth and impact of the gender critical movement in the UK’, maps the growth of the UK’s “gender critical” anti-trans movement since 2017 and argues that media narratives have played a major role in normalising anti-trans rhetoric. Amnesty said it identified 51 anti-trans organisations currently active in the UK. Only three of these were in existence prior to 2017, highlighting the speed and scale of growth in recent years.

The report found that trans people account for a small percentage of the UK population but receive an outsized amount of media attention, much of it framed negatively. Amnesty also argued that prominent anti-trans commentators and campaigners are quoted more frequently in reporting than trans people themselves.

Amnesty conducted a large-scale linguistic analysis of UK newspaper coverage between January 2020 and April 2025, examining reporting across The Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian and The Sun.

The findings reveal:

17,000 articles published on trans-related topics in five years

An average of 264 articles per month, around 9 per day

Coverage that is disproportionate to the size of the trans population, which is approximately 0.5 percent of the UK population

Persistent association of trans people with controversy, conflict and harm

Minimal inclusion of trans voices, with reporting instead dominated by politicians and anti-trans campaigners

The analysis also found that senior political figures, including the Prime Minister and other party leaders, frequently appear in coverage. This shows how trans issues have been elevated into a central political battleground despite limited public concern compared to other issues. Anti-trans author JK Rowling was mentioned 106 times during this period, while trans people themselves were mentioned by name only 24 times. Sixteen of those mentions were murdered teen Brianna Ghey, and eight were convicted rapist Isla Bryson.

The report links the rise in anti-trans organising to broader international movements opposing abortion access, LGBTQIA+ rights and gender equality. Amnesty said these networks have become increasingly organised and well-funded in recent years.

Amnesty’s analysis comes amid ongoing debate in the UK following the 2025 Supreme Court ruling on the definition of “woman” under the Equality Act, as well as new guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission regarding single-sex spaces.

The organisation said hostile rhetoric directed at trans communities has contributed to a deteriorating environment for transgender and gender-diverse people in Britain. Academic research published in 2025 similarly described transphobia in the UK as “a public health crisis”.

In March, the Australian Human Rights Commission released the ‘Equal Identities report, which found widespread discrimination against trans and gender-diverse Australians across healthcare, schools and workplaces.

The report echoes Amnesty International’s findings, stating that organisations opposed to trans rights spread disinformation, often through media ecosystems and online networks.

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Anna Cody also warned of what she described as a “severe disinformation campaign” fuelling anti-trans hate speech in Australia, with advocates raising concerns about the role of social media algorithms and media narratives in amplifying hostility.

An investigation into how major Australian news publications represented transgender issues and people between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2020, showed that half of all coverage in Australia on trans issues— a total of 1319 articles in two years — came from The Australian, the Herald Sun and The Daily Telegraph, and that this coverage was overwhelmingly negative.