The girlfriend of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein obtained US permanent residency through a coerced same-sex marriage to Epstein’s assistant, a new investigation by the New York Times alleges.

Karyna Shuliak, a Belarusian dental student, married a female assistant employed by Epstein in 2013 after overstaying her student visa. However, according to documents released this year by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the marriage was likely a farce.

According the New York Times investigation, Mr. Epstein chose a 30-year-old Minnesota woman from his vast pool of his assistants to be his girlfriend’s green card wife. Epstein allegedly orchestrated much of the arrangement just a day before Shuliak’s deportation proceedings, likely concluding a gay marriage would be the least suspect, and offer Shuliak the quickest path to remain in the United States.

The two women were promptly married at the Office of the City Clerk. Just months later, Shuliak was awarded a US greencard, and in May of 2018, citizenship. A year later, the two divorced.

Was It Definitely A Fake Marriage?

While evidence lending legitimacy to the marriage does exist, including jointly financed bank accounts and international trips, Shuliak’s other allegiances are better substantiated.

In the three million pages of investigative files and emails the Justice Department has gathered on Mr. Epstein, his relationship with Shuliak is well-documented. Over the course of their eight year relationship, he transferred her large sums of money, helped secure her admission to Columbia University’s dental school, and funded her dental education.

Despite the aforementioned government report citing claims from Shuliak’s former spouse that she had been pressured into the marriage, US immigration authorities have not challenged Shuliak’s citizenship. Nor have any criminal allegations been brought against her over the arrangement.

Shuliak has never been identified by federal authorities as a co-conspirator in Epstein’s sex-trafficking offences, nor has she publicly identified herself as one of his victims.