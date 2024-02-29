Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Arrested At Pro-Palestine Rally

International
Douglas Magaletti
February 29, 2024
Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Arrested At Pro-Palestine Rally
Image: Instagram. X

Star of HBO’s series Euphoria, Hunter Schafer was arrested at a pro-Palestine rally calling on US President Joe Biden to put a stop to Israel’s war on Gaza.

On February 26, Schafer was part of more than 100 protesters from a group called Jewish Voice For Peace, who sat in the lobby of NBC’s headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, during Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers

‘We Commend Her Commitment To Palestinian Freedom’

According to the Guardian, Schafer, 25, and dozens of other demonstrators were arrested, according to the New York police department, for trespassing.

In a statement concerning Schafer’s arrest, spokesperson for Jewish Voice for Peace Sonya Meyerson-Knox said, “Hunter was arrested at the protest, along with 50 other people. We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone.”

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched an attack on Israel, and killed over 1,200 people. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, almost 30,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since Israel launched air and ground assaults in response to the attack.

