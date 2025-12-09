Ex-Gay Milo Yiannopoulos Denies Homosexuality Exists: “Nobody’s Gay”

Proud ex-gay and former MAGA provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has denied the existence of homosexuality in a lengthy new interview with conservative media commentator Tucker Carlson.

In the whopping two-and-a-half-hour-long interview with the former Fox News host, Yiannopoulos said that gay activists “invented” the idea of sexual orientation in the 1980s as a way to silence people who consider homosexuality a sin, and that male homosexuality is caused by past trauma.

“Somebody came up with this, this idea, which caught on and worked,” he said. “It was twofold. One is all, what if we say that being gay is like being black or being a woman, then they’re a bigot.

“In almost every case, and in certainly in every male case, it is a trauma response. It is not a sexuality. It is not part of what you are or who you are or or a component of your personality or a function of it is, it is a set of behaviours that is, that emerges in people with a number of very easily identifiable common ethologies.”

Carlson received all this information very seriously, referencing Freud as the pair continued their barely coherent conversation.

Yiannopoulos went on to say that America is a “very faggotised country”, blamed fatherlessness in the Black community for the rise of homosexuality, and said lesbianism was a “series of social and political decisions”.

Gay influence on Republican party gave “rise to horrors I never imagined”

Yiannopoulos became a MAGA-darling after rising to prominence in conservative circles in the mid 2010’s, with much of his commentary explicitly racist, antisemitic, misogynistic, and transphobic, to name a few.

He was an influential member of the Republican party and Trump supporter, working as a writer and editor for Breitbart News, a far-right news and commentary website criticised for promoting climate change denial, COVID-19 misinformation, and sourcing stories from noted Neo-Nazis.

Yiannopoulos spoke with Carlson about his regrets as an openly gay supporter of the Republican party, saying that he feels as though he normalised homosexuality within conservatism.

“I have to be honest with you, I bear some responsibility for this because it was me, ten years ago — mainstreaming homosexuality in the Republican Party is the great regret of my life, more so than anything I’ve done to my own soul, which is a lot,” Yiannopoulos said.

“I was not intending to give birth to this huge generation of gay Republicans who now think it’s openly fine to traffic in babies and to be a gay Republican, and I feel a great deal of responsibility for that. I hate myself for that a little bit.”

“It’s the great regret of my life, because it has given rise to horrors I never imagined. I mean, Lenin said, ‘All revolutionaries come to hate their children.’ Well, the gay horrors that I’ve given birth to — [Republican drag queen] Lady MAGA, [neo-Nazi] Nick Fuentes — I mean, they keep me up at night.”

Yiannopoulos’ fall from grace began in 2016 when he lost his $10 million book deal, and was permanently banned from Twitter for repeatedly harassing comedian Leslie Jones with racist and transphobic posts.

The following year, comments he’d made in the past resurfaced in which he defended child rape, saying some 13-year-olds were sexually and emotionally mature enough to consent to sex with adults, adding that he was grateful he had been molested by a priest as a child because it made him good at oral sex.

In 2017, weeks after marrying his own husband, he encouraged Australians to vote against the same-sex marriage postal survey, and was denied entry to Australia in 2019 on the grounds of bad character.

In 2021, he declared himself an “ex-gay” and announced plans to open his own conversion therapy centre in Florida.