Uganda Approves Anti-Gay Law With Death Penalty

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni signed a draconian anti-gay law that includes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”.

The law was condemned by international agencies like the United Nations Human Rights Office and UNAIDS and other countries.

“We are appalled that the draconian and discriminatory anti-gay bill is now law,” UN Human Rights Office said in a statement. “It is a recipe for systematic violations of the rights of LGBT people & the wider population. It conflicts with the Constitution and international treaties and requires urgent judicial review.”

UNAIDS in a joint statement said they were “deeply concerned about the harmful impact of the Ugandan Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023”.

‘Appalling And Abhorrent Law’

Same-sex relations are already illegal in Uganda. The new Anti-Homosexuality Act, punishes so-called “aggravated homosexuality” with the death penalty. The definition of aggravated homosexuality, under the law, includes an HIV-positive person having gay sex with another person.

The law also imposes a jail term of up to 20 years for those convicted of “promoting homosexuality.

Ugandan Human rights activist and Co-Executive Director of Truth LGBTQ Steven Kabuye said the community was “deeply concerned about the consequences of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023.”

“This law violates basic human rights and sets a dangerous precedent for discrimination and persecution against the LGBTQ+ community. Let us stand together in solidarity and fight against bigotry and hate,” said Kabuye.

Canada’s President Justin Trudeau called the law “appalling and abhorrent”. US President Joe Biden said that the National Security Council was reviewing the implications of the law.

“The enactment of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights — one that is not worthy of the Ugandan people, and one that jeopardises the prospects of critical economic growth for the entire country,” Biden said in his statement.

Attacks On LGBTQI People On The Rise

The US President pointed out that since Ugandan MPs introduced the Bill in Parliament, there have been reports of a rise in “violence and discrimination targeting Ugandans who are or are perceived to be LGBTQI+.

“I join with people around the world — including many in Uganda — in calling for its immediate repeal. No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination. It is wrong,” added Biden.

UNAIDS said Uganda’s progress on its HIV response was now in “grave jeopardy”.

“The Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 will obstruct health education and the outreach that can help end AIDS as a public health threat. The stigma and discrimination associated with the passage of the Act have already led to reduced access to prevention as well as treatment services. Trust, confidentiality, and stigma-free engagement are essential for anyone seeking health care. LGBTQI+ people in Uganda increasingly fear for their safety and security, and increasing numbers of people are being discouraged from seeking vital health services for fear of attack, punishment and further marginalization,” said UNAIDS.





