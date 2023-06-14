UK To Pardon Women Convicted Under Anti-Gay Laws

The British Home Office has announced that women who were convicted of offences related to homosexuality can apply for a pardon.

First introduced in 2012, the Disregards and Pardons Scheme launched in England and Wales applied only to men for offences of buggery and gross indecency between men.

Under the Home Office’s latest expansion of the scheme, anyone, regardless of gender, can apply if they have been convicted or cautioned under any repealed or abolished offences relating to homosexuality. The scheme will now also include offences such as “solicitation by men”.

Righting Wrongs Of The Past

Army veterans will now also be able to apply for the convictions to be erased from their official records. Women in the military who were dismissed for being gay can also apply to have their service medals restored.

Minister for Safeguarding Sarah Dines said that criminalisation of homosexuality was a “shameful” yet “not so distant part” of the country’s history.

Advertisements

“Although they can never be undone, the Disregards and Pardons scheme has gone some way to right the wrongs of the past. I am proud that from today the scheme has been significantly widened to include more repealed offences,” Dines said.

Dines invited all army veterans who had been convicted or cautioned for same-sex activity under an abolished offence in the past to come forward and apply for the pardon.

Around 208 LGBTQI Persons Pardoned

According to data from the UK Home Office, only 208 people have successfully applied for a pardon since the Disregards and Pardons Scheme was first introduced more than a decade ago. The scheme has declined over 400 applications as their convictions fell outside the coverage provided by the program.

UK’s Minister for Veterans Affairs Johnny Mercer described the treatment of LGBT Armed Forces personnel and veterans prior to 2000 as “wholly unacceptable”, declaring that the change was a “clear demonstration of progress in righting these wrongs”.

Mercer asserted that he would continue to work to ensure the government would meet “its commitment to value and recognise every veteran’s service and experience”. About 200 to 250 people were thrown out each year from the British army because of their sexuality and frequently had their service medals removed until 2000.

Deputy Chief Executive of the LGBT Foundation Rob Cookson decried the criminalisation of gay men in the community, stating that it was “only right that the disregards and pardons scheme has been widened”.

“People should never be criminalised simply for who they are and who they love,” he said.