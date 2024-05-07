Tributes Roll in For Sydney Businessman & LGBTQI Advocate Geoff Selig

Tributes have poured in for prominent Sydney businessman and LGBTQI+ advocate Geoff Selig, after his recent passing.

Selig passed away at age 59 while vacationing in Europe.

Selig was the Executive Chairman of Sydney marketing and communications company IVE Group, as well as the former president of the NSW Liberal Party and a passionate and dedicated advocate for the LGBTQI+ community.

The IVE Group board confirmed Selig’s death, saying his passing occurred due to ““unforeseen complications arising from an accident in Barcelona”.

“Geoff played a major role, over 40 years, in establishing IVE as Australia’s leading marketing and communications business, in the process, reshaping the landscape of the Australian printing industry,” said the IVE Group board in a statement.

Countless tributes for Geoff Selig

Tributes poured in after Selig’s passing was announced, from politicians to peers in the business community.

“Very sad to hear about the passing of Geoff Selig” wrote Sydney MP Alex Greenwich, also detailing that Selig “assisted the marriage equality campaign more than people will ever know”.

Liberal Party MP Jacqui Munro said Selig is “recognised as a giant of the Party” and said his loss would be felt deeply.

Carrington Brigham, managing Director of communications agency Agenda C, said Selig was a “magnanimous individual with a ton of charisma” and passed on condolences to Selig’s family.

Selig on coming out later in life

Selig spoke to Star Observer back in 2017 about his experience coming out as a gay man relatively late in life.

Despite knowing from a young age that he was gay, Selig didn’t come out publicly until age 50.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that the negativity and self-loathing that runs through your veins for so long while living in the closet never really leaves you,” he said.

“[But] I couldn’t go on living my life in the closet,” he said. “It’s soul destroying and destructive to everyone you love.

“The coming out process was the most seminal time of my life, and I’m so glad I found the strength to finally ‘do it’.

“Sexual identity and one’s sexuality remain complex issues in many ways for a lot of people, so we still have a very long way to go I feel until everyone feels a level of comfort in coming out early,” Selig said.