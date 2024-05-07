Backlash After NSW City Council Votes to Ban LGBTQI+ Books in Libraries

Cumberland City Council in Sydney’s West has voted to remove books about same-sex parenting from its libraries – and the decision has quickly been met with backlash.

At a council meeting on May 1, the council voted 6/5 to “take immediate action to rid same sex parents books/materials in Council’s library service.”

Councillor Steve Christou put forward the motion, and claimed the now-banned same-sex parenting books did not align with the values of his community.

Cr Christou repeated statements such as “our kids shouldn’t be sexualised”, and “hands off our kids” throughout the meeting.

“This community is a very religious community, a very family-orientated community,” he said.

“They don’t want such controversial issues going against their beliefs indoctrinated to their libraries. This is not Marrickville or Newtown, this is Cumberland City Council.”

Other councillors disagreed, and spoke up during the meeting. Councillor Diane Colman, who voted against the motion, said of the same-sex parenting book that was specifically banned:

“It’s a sweet little book that is written specifically for children who have same-sex parents, so that they know that their parents are okay, that their families are okay”.

Mayor Lisa Lake told the meeting, “If it’s not a banned book then certainly there’s no reason why it shouldn’t be available to someone who may be seeking it through our libraries, and it’s certainly not a matter for us to censor.

“It’s not reflective of the principles that Cumberland City Council upholds generally in our community.”

Local library staff tell Star Observer they are “appalled”

Star Observer has learned that in some libraries in the council area, books were removed before the council meeting had even occurred, and therefore before the vote had gone ahead.

One library worker in the council area, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke to Star Observer about the decision, saying that management removed books without any prior consultation with members of staff.

“I work in the library and my colleagues and I are appalled,” they told Star Observer.

“Staff are distressed and furious.”

NSW Govt could cut funding to library

NSW Arts Minister John Graham said that the NSW Government will be looking into the city council’s decision. Graham also confirmed that the impact of this could potentially include cuts to the funding that local libraries currently receive.

“We are examining the consequences this decision may have for the council continuing to receive library funding from the NSW government,” said Graham.

“When civilisations turn to burning books or banning books it is a very bad sign. That is equally true for local councils.

“It is up to readers to choose which book to take off the shelf. It should not be up to local councillors to make that choice for them or engage in censorship.”

Petition to reverse council decision quickly created

Local grandmother Caroline, along with Equality Australia, has organised a petition to reverse the decision, saying the motion “made [her] fear for the safety of the rainbow families in our community and the future cohesion of our community”.

“This crosses a dangerous line,” reads the petition.

“Our area welcomes people of all backgrounds and beliefs, we’re not about banning books just because someone does not like who is in them.”

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne Speaks Out “something we would expect to see in Putin’s Russia”

In a statement this morning Inner West Darcy Byrne has condemned the situation.

“The accusation from a Cumberland City Councillor that the Inner West community is wrong to have books for rainbow families in our libraries is pathetic” he stated.

“Inner West Council will continue to provide books and resources for all families, from all backgrounds, and will continue hosting drag story time events too.”

Mr Byrne affirmed his support for promoting inclusive and respectful communities.

“If someone as deliberately divisive as Councillor Steve Christou thinks the Inner West is too inclusive and respectful, we wear that as a badge of honour.”

“Let’s be honest, if someone as small minded as Steve Christou is allowed to decide what books kids are able to read and borrow, we’ll end up with nothing but comic books in library collections.”

He went on to compare the actions of the council to the controversial president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

“Councils have a responsibility to serve all children and families equally.”

“Politicians punching down at constituents they are meant to serve and represent is beneath contempt.”

“Banning books is something we would expect to see in Putin’s Russia, not modern, inclusive Sydney.

However it appears that it is not the first time there have been attempts to have these books removed from libraries in the area.

“In recent months Inner West Council has been targeted by extremists seeking to disrupt and cancel a range of our LGBTIQ events including drag story times events” he revealed.

“We will not back down in the face of intimidation from such a small minority or bigoted reactionaries.”