Jason Om To Host Prestigious NSW LGBTQ Community Honour Awards 2023 Gala

Renowned journalist and broadcaster Jason Om is set to take the helm as the host for the eagerly-awaited 2023 LGBTQ Community Honour Awards ceremony in New South Wales. Joining him will be celebrated vocalist Samantha Leith, along with a diverse array of presenters including local luminaries, allies, and community members.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to put up our achievements in bright lights – and to be proud of how far we’ve come despite the odds,” Om said in a statement.

“I think in the current climate we need to be backing each other as a community, everyone in the alphabet, so the Honour Awards are a chance to celebrate queer excellence in a really spectacular way.”

A Tribute To Community Heroes

Commencing in 2007, the Honour Awards is a tribute to exceptional contributions to, and accomplishments within, the LGBTQ communities of New South Wales. This annual gala also serves as a fundraising soirée for ACON, the state’s premier organisation for HIV and LGBTQ health.

Among the evening’s highlights will be the recognition of 35 finalists from a diverse range of fields encompassing health, HIV advocacy, youth engagement, community service, business acumen, entertainment, visual arts, media, and culture.

The honorees, selected from these nine categories, will gather before an audience of over 300 attendees at Sydney’s esteemed Ivy Ballroom on August 23, 2023.

“I am beyond thrilled to be a part of the 2023 ACON Honour Awards and to be able to help show all the nominees and winners how appreciated they are,” said Leith. The talented vocalist and performer made her mark on the Channel 7 show “All Together Now” and various captivating cabaret performances such as “Drag, Divas and Desperados,” “Modern Family,” “The Magic of the Movies,” and “A Trip Down Mardi Gras Lane.”

Honour Awards 2023

The entertainment roster for the evening includes the spirited DJ Kate Monroe, renowned for her crowd-pleasing musical selections. The occasion will also feature a silent auction boasting an impressive array of high-quality products, services, and exclusive experiences. All proceeds from the Honour Awards will be channelled back into ACON’s health programs and services, bolstering support for LGBTQ communities.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill conveyed gratitude to the organisations, businesses, and individuals consistently rallying behind the Honour Awards each year. “There are many ways that people and organisations in our communities can work to improve the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ people, and we’re delighted that each year so many organisations show their support for the Honour Awards that recognises these efforts,” Parkhill said.​

“We look forward to celebrating the strength, diversity, resiliency and of course, fabulousness of our communities at this year’s Honour Awards.”





