Drag Queen Claps Back After Bachelorette Star Rages Over ‘Man in Drag’ In Cervical Screening Ad

Arts & Entertainment Celebrity International News
Naomi Lawrence
November 6, 2024
Image: Source: Gayety.co & Reddit.com

Reality TV star Josh Seiter, known for his appearance on The Bachelorette, recently sparked more controversy by criticising a cervical screening PSA for supposedly having ‘man in drag’ in it.

The ad, made to raise awareness, encourage cervical screenings and cancer prevention, features UK Drag Race star Victoria Scone, who is a cisgender woman.

In a post on X, Seiter misidentified Scone as a “man in costume,” dismissing the NHS’s campaign and calling it “gender ideology” that he described as “cancerous.”

Seiter’s comments drew swift backlash, as fans and advocates pointed out that Scone is, in fact, a cisgender woman– promoting vital public health concerns with an inclusive approach.

Drag queen Victoria Scone appears in NHS PSA ad to promote regular cervical screenings

The NHS ad, originally released on the UK Health Security Agency’s YouTube channel two years ago, features Cardiff-native Scone alongside UK TV personality and doctor Zoe Williams.

The advert encourages women and all individuals with a cervix, regardless of gender representation to stay informed about cervical health concerns and reduce chances of cervical cancer risks through screenings. In her segment, Scone discusses common cervical health concerns, sparking a ‘life saving’ conversation.

‘I have a cervix’

The first cisgender woman in Drag Race history took to X, simply clapping back, “I have a cervix.”

Scone followed up, highlighting the unintended awareness garnered by the queer OnlyFans model, saying, “Honestly, I don’t even care you’re this wrong because the couple thousand views this post got might have reminded even one person to go get their cervical screening.”

Seiter says Victoria Scone is ‘participating in a movement damaging to women’ in anti-trans rant

Yesterday, Seiter took to X once again in response to PinkNews stating he was not ‘raging’ as highlighted in the article’s headline but simply saying that ‘there are more mentally sound and non-deranged people to promote public health’.

Following his remarks and known for his ant-trans rhetoric, Seiter again responded saying “nobody wants to see these people–in health campaigns–, it’s gross”.

This incident isn’t the first time Seiter has made headlines. Recently, he has been publicly posing as a trans woman in what he calls “a social experiment to expose woke culture”.

Previously, he was entangled in a death hoax, claiming his Instagram was hacked, and previously dealt with a nude photo leak by an ex, which he discussed with Star Observer in 2023.

