JOY Media Appoints Jason Heath As General Manager

JOY Media, Australia’s first and only LGBTQIA+ community radio station, has announced the appointment of Jason Heath as General Manager (GM). This comes after former CEO Paul Scott-Williams resigned in early July, citing an interest in returning to his private counselling practice.

Jason first joined JOY as Business Development & Partnerships Manager in December 2024, though his volunteer work for the broadcaster goes back as far as 2016.

“JOY has played an important role in my life for many years,” Jason said, “first as a volunteer and broadcaster, and more recently as a staff member. It is a privilege to be trusted to lead the organisation through this period.”

During his time with the organisation, Jason has led partnership development, sponsorship growth, and fundraising initiatives. Accordingly, he is regarded as a key actor in the nurturing of both JOY’s commercial and community relationships. He is also recognised for his extensive broadcasting experience, having received a Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) Award for Music Presenting in 2018.

Jason Is “Well Positioned” To Lead JOY Media, Says The Board

“Jason has demonstrated a deep commitment to JOY, our volunteers, and the communities we serve,” said JOY Media President John Wintle. “He brings a unique combination of commercial acumen, broadcasting experience, and genuine passion for community media.

“As the Board focuses on ensuring JOY’s long-term sustainability, we believe Jason is well positioned to provide stability, leadership and a clear focus on the opportunities ahead. This is an important period for JOY, and the Board looks forward to working closely with Jason as we continue strengthening the organisation for future generations.”

Ahead of tenure as the new GM, Jason imagines a bright future for the broadcaster, in spite of the difficulties currently threatening LGBTQ+ organisations.

“While we face challenges, we also have enormous strengths,” Jason said. “We have passionate volunteers, dedicated staff, loyal members, strong community support and a trusted brand built over more than three decades.

“My focus will be on ensuring JOY is sustainable, volunteer-focused and well positioned to continue amplifying LGBTQIA+ voices for many years to come. I look forward to listening, learning, and working alongside our volunteers, members, partners, and supporters as we shape the next chapter of JOY together.”