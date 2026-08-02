Kyle Sandilands Quits Australian Idol Following MFW Campaign

Kyle Sandilands has announced the latest chapter in the ongoing saga of his career woes, revealing he has now quit Australian Idol as a judge.

Sandilands says he has stepped down “for the good of the brand” following a continued campaign against the former radio star.

Activist group The Mad Fucking Witches have continued their campaign against Sandilands following his sacking from KISS FM earlier this year.

Kyle Sandilands resigns from Australian Idol

Kyle Sandilands is continuing to make headlines following his axing from KISS FM back in March.

Since having his contract suspended earlier this year, Sandilands has continued his ongoing legal battle against the network.

While the drama has unfolded, Kyle has continued his television commitments, appearing in the most recent season of Australian Idol as a judge once again.

However, behind the scenes, Sandilands has continued to be targeted by his opponents.

Activist group MFW (Mad Fucking Witches) have long opposed Sandilands and his content, which has featured excessive homophobic content among many other controversial segments on The Kyle and Jackie O show over the years.

While Kyle Sandilands was still on air the group campaigned against him, mobilising members of the public to contact both the radio network and all of its advertisers with complaints about Kyle & Jackie O.

The group claimed through their campaigning that advertisers were withdrawing from the program; following Sandilands being removed from the air, the group turned their attention to Australian Idol, again contacting advertisers associated with Channel 7.

Speaking to the media this weekend, Sandilands referenced the campaign as part of his reason to step down from his role as a judge on Australian Idol.

“Those activists have attacked the potential clients for Australian Idol or the clients from last year, and has caused a problem in Channel Seven’s sales team,” he stated.

“So I’ve told Channel Seven this morning … that I’m standing down from Idol for the good of the brand to continue.”

MFW took to their social media pages to celebrate the news.

“If someone’s unfit to appear in the mainstream media, they’re unfit. There are no ifs, buts, maybes or exceptions” they wrote.

“That’s why we expanded our campaign to Idol this year as well as KiisFM, because we don’t want Kyle’s verbal violence and misogyny anywhere near free-to-air commercial media channels.”

Sandilands returned to Australian Idol as a judge in 2023 when the series was rebooted and has served as a judge for the four seasons since.

With no radio or television gigs ahead, Sandilands is apparently working on his own independent show Kyle Sandilands Live, which will be a paid subscription program set to launch later this year.