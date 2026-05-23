‘Intern Pete’ Departs KISS FM and Kyle and Jackie O Show After Thirteen Years

After thirteen years working on Australia’s most controversial radio show Pete Deppeler has officially departed The Kyle and Jackie O Show and KISS FM.

Deppeler has remained with the network after the famous duo and their show imploded earlier this year.

However on May 12 he announced he was officially departing the famous program.

Pete Deppeler moves on after thirteen years with Kyle and Jackie O

For any devoted listeners of The Kyle and Jackie O Show ‘Intern Pete’ is a familiar name that has become synonymous with the controversial program.

Since starting with the program thirteen years ago the openly gay radio enthusiast eventually worked his way into the fabric of the show, becoming a celebrity in his own right, despite long outlasting his actual internship he has maintained the affectionate title.

Listeners would be familiar with many of the antics of Pete, often used for pranks, stunts and tricks by Kyle and Jackie O over the years, including becoming the subject of some of Kyle’s more questionable behaviour.

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Now with The Kyle and Jackie O show in tatters Deppeler has officially moved on from the show that launched his career after farewelling listeners this week, he will officially start as a senior producer and roving producer with GOLD FM on Monday morning.

But have the famous pair wished him well in his newest endeavour? “I haven’t spoken to Kyle and Jackie since they have been away from ARN, so no is the short answer” he told news.com.au.

“Kyle’s always wanted happiness for me. I hope he’s happy for me” he confirmed.

While the move to GOLD FM will see him change networks, he will still remain part of the ARN family.

After making the announcement Pete has been flooded with support for industry supporters and celebrities alike as he prepared to make the move.

He even received a surprise visitor to wish him well on his way with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson surprising him live on air to wish him well.

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Pete will commence with the The Christian O’Connell Show on Monday May 25.