Kyle and Jackie O Launch Controversial Melbourne Breakfast Show

Shock Jocks Kyle and Jackie O have officially launched their Melbourne Breakfast show this week as they begin their quest to take their show to a national audience.

Of course, they launched their show in their unusual fashion with a no holds barred introduction to their Melbourne audience.

The pair had some choice things to say as a way of introduction.

Kyle and Jackie O: He’s a “gay whore” and a “woke piece of shit”

It’s no surprise that Kyle and Jackie O would would have something controversial to say as they launched their new program and the pair made sure they didn’t fail to meet expectations.

Opening the show this week they set about introducing the team to their audience, ensuring they crossed as many boundaries as possible.

Introducing their gay newsreader Brooklyn, Kyle told audiences that the man was a “massive homo” who “used to be a real gay whore” and also a “woke piece of shit.”

During the introductions of themselves Kyle and Jackie O were equally as brazen.

Jackie O ensured that viewers knew she doesn’t have any STI’s and keeps her pussy “pristine.”

Which prompted this delightful response from Sandilands.

“You’re like a Greek chick that keeps the vagina fresh for the husband but 40 guys have gone through the arse.”

Kyle was less than flattering of his own personality declaring himself as a “fuel guzzling, ex F-boy, coke sniffing, asshole” his words, not ours.

The pair continued to set about crossing as many lines as possible whilst introducing the rest of the team.

“Did you grow the beard to join the pro-Palestine movement?”

Bruno Bouchet, chief content director of the show and manager to Sandilands made sure viewers were aware he has a “freakishly long french foreskin” and that he secretly loves “pegging.”

However Kyle was more focussed on his appearance, asking his manager “did you grow the beard to join the pro-Palestine movement?”

Intern Pete, who’s tenure on the program has long outlasted any time frame to possibly still make him an actual intern, had his sexuality called into question, again.

With Kyle reminding the openly gay man “you rooted your female cousin” during their discussion.

Not content until he had suitably addressed every controversial topic possible Sandilands went on to describe their executive producer Pedro as “the migrant we employed.”

Sandilands told listeners Pedro was hired because he is “the best person for the job, not just a black lesbian.”

However Pedro made sure the audience knew as much as possible declaring that “he’s got a tiny penis.”

No staff member was safe as Kyle and Jackie explored their sex lives, including “sucking dick,” masturbation and the staff member who can vape through her vagina.

“You will be a massive failure in Melbourne”

The icing on the cake for the week, however was his comments about women.

Sandilands declared on the program that “chicks should wear a sticker to tell people they’re on their period.”

It was this comment in particular drew the ire from many online.

“And this my friends, is why we have so many women being killed. Disrespect for women is a key driver of violence against women. When men in power demean women it normalises this behaviour” wrote one user on X (Twitter).

“According to sources, two more women have been killed today. Yet this went to air yesterday? But don’t worry, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O are onto the important issues on @kiss1011 like a staff member at KIIS who can vape through her vagina …” wrote another.

However television and radio host Steve Price was also incredibly displeased with the program.

“Kyle, last time I mentioned you on this program I called you a grubby buffoon. That was a compliment in hindsight,” he announced live on The Project.

“That garbage you put to air this morning, sexualised rubbish, toxic, nobody should listen to it and you will be a massive failure in Melbourne.”

All eyes will be on the pair when their first ratings are released to see if their attempt at a national expansion will see be successful.