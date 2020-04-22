—

The ex-gay movement advocate died after a long battle with kidney cancer. Image: "God, Sex, and Culture" - Guest Speaker Sy Rogers' via YouTube

Former gay-turned-pastor and a leading voice in the ‘ex-gay’ movement, Sy Rogers, died on Monday after losing his battle with kidney cancer.

Rogers was best known in the United States for his biblical beliefs regarding homosexuality and gender identity, having been prepared to undergo gender reassignment surgery before he was converted to ex-gay evangelism in the late ’70s.

American author and evangelical pastor, Jentezen Franklin, took to Instagram on Monday with a eulogy of the infamous pastor.

“Sy Rogers lived a life of truth, sharing the hope and grace found in Jesus with everyone he could,” he wrote.

“After battling cancer, he was welcomed home with Jesus this morning. Sy made us a more compassionate ministry and he had an enormous impact at @forwardcon when he spoke. Our hearts and prayers are with his wife Karen, their children and grandchildren.”

Rogers allegedly battled kidney cancer years earlier but was in remission for five years.

However, his cancer reportedly returned in 2019, prompting Rogers to cancel his speaking events and shut down his social media accounts so he could focus on his health.

Towards the end of Rogers’ life, he was allegedly losing touch with his teachings and practices of re-orientation for homosexuality and gender dysphoria.

Former evangelical practitioner and survivor of gay conversion therapy, Anthony Venn-Brown wrote on his website, Ambassadors and Bridge Builders International (ABBI) that Rogers beliefs had changed with time.

“When I met Sy in 2007 one of the first things he said to me was ‘I no longer preach a re-orientation message‘,” Venn-Brown wrote.

“As our meeting was confidential, I didn’t feel at liberty to share this publicly.”