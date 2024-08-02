Lesbian DJ Cops Horrific Threats After Olympic Opening Ceremony

Lesbian DJ Barbara Butch says that ever since participating in the controversial Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, she’s received countless death, torture and rape threats, as well as “extreme” sexist, homophobic and fatphobic cyber-harassment.

She has lodged police reports to Parisian police, and has made a joint statement with legal counsel on her social media about the incidents.

Butch, who is a DJ, artist, and body positivity activist, said in a statement, “Although at first I decided not to speak out, to let the haters cool down, the messages I receive are increasingly extreme. All because I’ve had the honour of representing my country’s diversity through art and music, alongside other artists and performers I admire.”

Butch speaks out on social media

“Since the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, artist, DJ and activist Barbara Butch has been the target of an extremely violent campaign of cyber-harassment and defamation,” her lawyer Audrey Msellati said in a statement on the lesbian DJ’s Instagram.

“She has been threatened with death, torture, rape, and has also been the target of numerous antisemitic, homophobic, sexist and grosso-phobic insults.”

“Barbara Butch condemns this vile hatred directed at her, what she represents and what she stands for. Indeed, her commitments and personal values of benevolence, inclusivity and love for others have always been at the heart of her artistic project, promoting festivities for all, regardless of age, sexual orientation, origin, religion or gender.

“She is today filing several complaints against these acts, whether committed by French nationals, or foreigners, and intends to prosecute anyone who tries to intimidate her in the future.”

The Guardian reports that Msellati said the reports would be examined by French judicial authorities to decide if a formal police investigation should be launched.

The controversial Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics included a segment which appeared to feature the Christian ‘Last Supper’ which is depicted in Leonardo da Vinci’s famous mural of Jesus with his 12 disciples.

Ever since, Christian, right-wing, and conservative celebrities and groups have expressed their outrage.

Former President Donald Trump called the segment a “disgrace”, and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called it “an insult to billions of Christians around the world”. The French Bishops’ Conference also made a statement about it, saying it was a “mockery of Christianity” and the Russian Orthodox Church said the segment was “cultural suicide”.

However, the segment wasn’t a depiction of the Last Supper at all – it was an ode to a pagan festival that celebrates Dionysus, the Greek god of fertility, wine and revelry.

“There is Dionysus who arrives on this table. He is there because he is the god of celebration in Greek mythology. The god of wine, which is one of the jewels of France,” artistic director Thomas Jolly explained.

He also added that Dionysus is the father of Sequana, who is the goddess of the River Seine.

Regardless, the Olympics organising committee spokeswoman Anne Descamps offered an apology if people had been offended – but made it clear the committee stood by the artists involved in the event.

“We strongly condemn the cyber bullying that our ceremony and artistic team have been subjected to,” she said.

“It depicts a pagan feast,” she said. “If any people have been offended, it was not intentional.”

Butch says that despite the barrage of subsequent abuse, she feels honoured to have been a part of the event.

She thanked people that the support she has received in the face of the abuse, saying “heart is still full of joy, and I thank you for all the love and strength you have given me since then”.

“As you know, my commitment has always been to make everyone dance, and in my own small way to make a nation on the dance floor. Through my DJ work and my activism, I’ve always promoted love and inclusivity. For me, this is what will save the world, even when it’s falling apart.

“Whatever some may say, I exist. I’ve never been ashamed of who I am, and I take responsibility for everything, including my artistic choices. All my life, I’ve refused to be a victim: I won’t shut up. I’m not afraid of those who hide behind a screen, or a pseudonym, to spew their hatred and frustrations.

“I will fight them without ever trembling. I’m committed and I’m proud. Proud of who I am, of what I am, and of what I embody, both for my loved ones and for millions of French people. My France is France.”