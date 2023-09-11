Liberal Senator Alex Antic Hosts Anti-Trans Campaigners In Australia’s Parliament House

South Australian Liberal Senator Alex Antic on Monday hosted a group of anti-trans campaigners in Parliament House.

Senator Antic sponsored the anti-trans group Binary Australia’s ‘Why can’t women talk about sex?’ forum that he held at the Lecture Theatre, Parliament House.

Among those who attended included expelled Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming, failed LIberal Warringah candidate Katherine Deves, controversial Melbourne University Associate Professor Holly Lawford-Smith, anti-trans campaigner Angie Jones, United Australia Party Senator Ralph Babet and Binary Australia’s Kirralie Smith.

In October 2022, Binary Australia was among the 20-odd organisations identified as ‘far-right and extremist groups’ by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE).

“A pleasure to host an incredible group of adult human females this morning in Parliament to discuss sex-based rights,” Senator Antic posted along with a photo of the group. In November 2022, Senator Antic faced flak for using an offensive grooming slur against drag performer Courtney Act’s ABC show.

Protests Against Anti-Trans Forum

The presence of anti-trans campaigners in Parliament did not go unchallenged. Greens MPs joined LGBTQI activists to protest the forum outside Parliament House.

“This morning I stood in solidarity with the trans community and their allies on Parliament’s lawn to condemn growing transphobia, homophobia and misogyny,” out gay Brisbane Greens MP Stephen Bates posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“I was proud to stand alongside Canberra’s LGBTIQA+ community to push back against the far right activists inside using transphobia to recruit people to their cause—with willing allies in Parliament and the media helping them do it by stoking a culture war to drive ratings,” said Bates.

“These fearmongers peddling transphobia are the same ones who peddled homophobia against marriage equality. After Australia resoundingly said Yes to marriage equality, the homophobes at the Marriage Alliance just rebranded as Binary Australia to hop on the next attack line.”

Fuelling Hate

When your movement is supported by Nazis, you’re on the wrong side of history.

Transphobia has no place in our parliament. It’s shameful that this platforming of hatred, fuelled by the far-right, is being sanctioned by MPs. @Greens stand in solidarity with trans people always🏳️‍⚧️✊ pic.twitter.com/OjWB36eWHu — Janet Rice (@janet_rice) September 11, 2023

“There is no line these people won’t cross. They’re hellbent on taking us back decades on LGBTIQA+ and women’s rights. Trans people, especially trans youth, are some of the most brave and resilient in our community, but they shouldn’t have to be. Now more than ever, they need our support. Allies need to show up and stand with our community after these disgraceful attacks on trans kids in our Parliament and in our media,” said Bates.

Greens Senator Janet Rice who was also at the protest said transphobia had no place in Parliament.

” When your movement is supported by Nazis, you’re on the wrong side of history. Transphobia has no place in our Parliament,” said Senator Rice.

“It’s shameful that this platforming of hatred, fuelled by the far-right, is being sanctioned by MPs in this building. Anti-trans campaigners are outnumbered at every event and, despite continued threats to our safety, we continue to show up to tell them that they are not welcome,” Senator Rice posted on social media.





