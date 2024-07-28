Miriam Margolyes Shares Serious Health Update

Beloved international actress Miriam Margolyes, who now calls Australia home, has revealed some tragic health news.

The star of stage and screen, well known for her role in the Harry Potter films, opened up about her health struggles in a recent interview.

She revealed she is fighting a health condition that is wearing her body down as she tries to remain performing.

Miriam Margolyes shares health struggles

At the age of 83 years old Miriam Margolyes has continued to be a shining star in the international entertainment industry.

As well as releasing two memoirs in recent years the star has continued to appear on Australian television series and travel the world performing in as many places as possible.

However despite her love of performing she revealed in a recent interview that it may not last much longer.

She revealed she suffers from Spinal stenosis, a condition that puts pressure on the spinal cord and nerve roots, causing her discomfort and making it more difficult to perform.

“When you get old you become obviously aware of your vulnerability” she said.

“I have a bad back, I’m probably going to be in a wheelchair soon and you have to come to terms with what life throws at you.”

But the reality of her situation hasn’t dimmed her love of performing.

“I yearn to play roles that don’t confine me to wheelchairs, but I’m just not strong enough” she lamented.

However she went on to share the heart breaking news that she may not live much longer due to her condition.

“When you know that you haven’t got long to live and I’m probably going to die within the next five or six years, if not before, I’m loath to leave behind performing. It’s such a joy.”

Margolyes also recently revealed she recently underwent heart surgery having a aortic valve replacement, receiving a “cows heart.”

“Well, not the whole heart. I’ve had an aortic valve replaced by a cow’s aortic valve” she detailed.

“I don’t know how common it is. I’d never heard of that operation. But it saves you from having open-heart surgery, which would be infinitely more invasive.”

Despite her physical limitations Miriam is continuing to perform as long as she can.

She is currently set to perform in a new stage show about author Charles Dickens at the Edinburgh Fringe festival this year.