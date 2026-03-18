Activists In The US Throw Mock Funeral To Protest Trump’s HIV Funding Cuts

International News
Patrick Lenton
March 18, 2026
Activists In The US Throw Mock Funeral To Protest Trump’s HIV Funding Cuts
Image: AIDS activists throw a mock funeral to protest funding cuts.

If it didn’t already feel like LGBTQ rights are going backwards, HIV activists in the US have staged a mock funeral to protest cuts to federal funding for HIV/AIDS-related programs under the Trump administration, in what could be see as a nod to the famous ACT  UP “die-ins”.

Activists at this year’s AIDSWatch kicked off the annual advocacy event with a “living funeral”, which consisted people carrying coffins on their shoulders and a series of readings in which people living with HIV delivered eulogies they’d written for themselves highlighting what’s at stake if the administration succeeds in efforts to cuts federal HIV/AIDS funding.

“The cuts to HIV funding are not just numbers. They represent lives at stake and potential to undo decades of progress,” said Vincent Crisostomo, director of aging services for the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, as reported by the Advocate.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Billie Eilish & Sabrina Carpenter Send Support to Fans Feeling Unsafe After Trump Victory
November 8, 2024 | Maja Janc

Billie Eilish & Sabrina Carpenter Send Support to Fans Feeling Unsafe After Trump Victory
Celebrity Entertainment News
Backlash After NSW City Council Votes to Ban LGBTQI+ Books in Libraries
May 8, 2024 | Dr Antimony Deor

Backlash After NSW City Council Votes to Ban LGBTQI+ Books in Libraries
Community News New South Wales News News
7 LGBT Movies to Watch During Your 7 Days in Isolation
January 13, 2022 | Mark Garrison

7 LGBT Movies to Watch During Your 7 Days in Isolation
Entertainment News
Blacktown LGBTQI Youth Group’s Survival In Doubt Following Funding Cuts
December 17, 2020 | Lydia Jupp

Blacktown LGBTQI Youth Group’s Survival In Doubt Following Funding Cuts
National News New South Wales News News
New York Names Park After Marsha P Johnson
August 27, 2020 | Shibu Thomas

New York Names Park After Marsha P Johnson
International News