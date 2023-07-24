Mum’s Plea After Melbourne Man’s Disappearance Near Creek After Grindr Date

Shibu Thomas
July 24, 2023
Mum’s Plea After Melbourne Man’s Disappearance Near Creek After Grindr Date
Image: Justin Males. Image: Victoria Police

Family members and police have expressed concern for a Melbourne man who was reported missing after going on a Grindr date. 

Melton resident Justin Males (34) was last seen on CCTV camera around 6.50 pm on July 11, 2023, walking towards Toolern Creek, from Barries Road in Melton.

Justin was dropped home by his best friend but did not head inside and appeared to have gone for a walk. Police who released the CCTV footage to help in the search said it was not known why Justin headed towards the creek instead of going home. 

“An extensive search has been conducted of the creek and nearby Melton Botanic Garden and Darlingsford Lake areas over the past several days however have been unable to locate any sign of Justin,” the police said in a statement on Saturday, adding, “Police and family have concerns for Justin’s welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

Mum Issues Plea For Help To Find Justin

On Monday, a Victorian Police spokesperson said the search had no further updates. 

“Justin is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall with a medium build, short dark hair and has limited use of his right arm. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved KSCY-brand hooded top, red camouflage three-quarter-length pants and black runners.”

Justin’s mom issued a public appeal for help to find her son’s whereabouts. “In my heart and my gut, someone knows something and we have to find him. He might be 34 but he’s still my baby, you know,” Lisa told mediapersons. 

Justin had gone out on a Grindr date which had gone well, according to his best friend who dropped him home on July 11, reported The Daily Mail. The police are reported to have been keen to speak to the man that Justin went out on a date with on the day he went missing.

Victoria Police have urged anyone with information or anyone that may know of Justin’s whereabouts to contact Melton Police Station on (03) 9747 7999.



