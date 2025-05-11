Natalie Bassingthwaighte To Headline Wunderbar On The Gold Coast

The Gold Coast’s very own Home Of The Arts (HOTA) is set to celebrate all things fabulous as it transforms for Wunderbar this June.

Taking over the iconic venue is a stage full of incredible talent, including the iconic Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

Blending art and performance this amazing space will light up for the LGBTQIA+ community for this unique event.

Wunderbar transforms the Home Of The Arts

Wunderbar is set to create a new dynamic and colourful event for the Gold Coast community and is a perfect way to kick off Pride celebrations this June.

The event is particularly important after official Gold Coast Pride celebrations were cancelled last month, with Wunderbar now one of many events on the Gold Coast that will run during pride month offering alternative celebrations for the Gold Coast LGBTQIA+ community.

“The cancellation of this year’s Gold Coast Pride was a shock to the LGBTQI+ community, and it’s important that we continue to find ways to come together,” said Nerida Groth, Wunderbar Producer.

“With Wunderbar falling during World Pride month, we see this as an opportunity for the entire community to unite in celebration and solidarity. Wunderbar isn’t just about showcasing incredible talent—it’s about creating a space for connection, pride, and joy.”

“We invite everyone—our queer community and our allies alike—to join us for a party like the Gold Coast has never seen before.”

Attendees at Wunderbar will be offered a unique space for the event as the descend on the forecourt of HOTA’s Outdoor Stage “the high-camp, high-glam spectacle, presented by Goldy’s, will shine as a beacon of creativity and community, bringing together some of the Gold Coast’s most incredible queer talent for a night of unforgettable performances.”

Not only will the event be headlined by Natalie Bassingthwaighte it will also feature performances by the iconic duo The Huxleys as well as show-stopping acts that push the boundaries of art and performance including Natasha St James, GoGo Bumhole and Ja’Mie Displays plus DJ Sets from GI Jode, Baby Bear, and Billie Weston.

The event will also feature the impressive artwork Cloud Play, a 530sqm kinetic sculpture by international artist Patrick Shearn which will rise above the iconic party. The Cloud Play is described as “one of the most unique and meaningful art installations on the Gold Coast. Made up of thousands of ribbons carrying messages of gratitude from the Gold Coast community.”

As night descends on Wunderbar the art piece will transform as it lights up creating a captivating light show as it lights up the event for party goers below.

Wunderbar will kick off on Friday June 6 from 6pm – 10pm at HOTA – Home Of The Arts on the Gold Coast, tickets are still available online here.