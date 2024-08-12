Adele Stops Concert To Rave About Raygun & Her Viral Olympics Breakdancing

UK pop star and LGBTQI+ icon Adele has stopped a concert midway through to rave about how much she thought the Olympic performance by Australia’s very own Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn was “best thing that has happened at the Olympics”.

The English singer was doing a concert in Munich, and an attendee posted a video to Tiktok of Adele talking about Raygun‘s viral performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I have to ask you, because it’s all me and my friends have been talking about”.

“I am not saying anything but I think it’s the best thing that has happened at the Olympics for the entire time,” Adele told her fans.

“Did anyone see the breakdancing lady?

“Now I didn’t even know breakdancing was an Olympic sport these days. That is f***ing fantastic. I really really do.”

“I can’t work out if it was a joke but either way it has made me very very happy and me and my friends have been s***ing ourselves laughing for nearly 24 hours,” she said.

“I just wanted to know if you have seen it. If you haven’t seen it please leave the show and Google it because it is LOLZ.

“It is so f***ing funny and is my favourite thing that has happened in the Olympics this whole time.”

Intense global scrutiny after Olympic breakdancing

Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn has come under intense global scrutiny after her debut performance as a breakdancer at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The internet has been a buzz with memes, as well as harsh criticism from all over the world.

Since then, the Australian Olympic athletes have rallied around Gunn, and so has the head judge of the breaking competition.

“Breaking is all about originality and bringing something new to the table and representing your country or region,” head judge Martin Gilian (known as MGbility) said in a press conference.

“This is exactly what Raygun was doing. She got inspired by her surroundings, which in this case, for example, was a kangaroo.”

He also added that he believed the breaking and hip-hop communities “definitely stand behind her”.

Australian Olympic team chef de mission Anna Meares also spoke out in support of the breakdancer.

“I haven’t spoken to Rachael yet but what I can say is that I love Rachael and I think that what has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors and taking those comments and giving them air time has been really disappointing,” Meares said.

Australia’s athletes have showed their support for Raygun, with social media footage emerging of the breakdancer dancing through the streets of Paris, with her fellow Olympians whooping in celebration and uniting as a sort of protective guard of honour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guardian Australia (@guardianaustralia)

Gunn also performed some of her signature moves – including her now-famous kangaroo pose – while being carried on the shoulders of rower Angus Widdicombe.

“Put in the Louvre”, said the text in one Instagram video, from diver Domonic Bedggood.

Prime Minister Albanese also backed Raygun

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also backed Raygun following the mockery the breakdancer has faced.

“Raygun had a crack, good on her, and a big shout out to her,” Albanese told media on Sunday.

“That is in the Australian tradition of people having a go. She’s had a go representing our country and that’s a good thing.

“Whether they’ve won gold medals or just done their best, that’s all we asked for. It’s the participating that is really important.”