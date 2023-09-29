All The Queen’s Men’s Tristan Meecham Awarded 2023 Creative Australia Fellowship

Queer artist and director Tristan Meecham is one of nine artists awarded a Creative Australia Fellowship for 2023.

Valued at $80,000, each year, Creative Australia awards the Fellowships to “support outstanding, established artists’ and arts workers’ activity and professional development.”

Director And Co-Founder Of All The Queens Men

Meecham is the director and co-founder of All The Queens Men. Founded in 2010, All The Queens Men is an artist-led, collaborative Queer Australian arts company.

He was the Artistic Director of Give It Up For Margaret, a month-long philanthropic festival. He was also the creative lead for the international arts exchange Going Nowhere.

Meecham is the recipient of many awards and accolades including the VCA George Fairfax Memorial Award, the British Council’s Realise Your Dream Award, and the inaugural Richard Pratt Scholarship. 

 

According to Creative Australia, Meecham will use this Fellowship “to develop and deliver new projects in collaboration with three communities across Australia: youth, older people, and LGBTIQ+ communities.” 

Nine Categories

The nine Fellowships are offered in the areas of Arts and Disability, Community Arts and Cultural Development, Dance, Emerging and Experimental Arts, First Nations, Literature, Music, Theatre, and Visual Arts.

Meecham was awarded the Fellowship in the category of Community Arts and Cultural Development. 

The 2023 Creative Australia Fellowships were also awarded to First Nations composer Brenda Gifford, Vicki Van Hout, Jen Rae, writer Alice Pung, First Nations musician Shellie Morris, theatre maker Shakthidharan Sivanathan, Zanny Begg, and musician, writer, and disability advocate Eliza Hull.     

Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette said in a statement, “I congratulate all nine recipients of Creative Australia’s Fellowships. Each one will have a significant impact for the practice of these artists over the next decade. This funding emphasises how important it is to invest in artists at key moments in their careers. I look forward to seeing the work that results from these Fellowships.”

