Labor Promises $10M For Inclusive LGBTQIA+ Healthcare

Labor has dedicated $10 million to up skill healthcare providers in delivering inclusive LGBTQIA+ healthcare if they win the election next month.

Announced on Monday, the government has promised to subsidise “inclusive, culturally safe” training for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals, as well as a voluntary accreditation program so that healthcare providers can be recognised for meeting best practice for LGBTIQA+ care, helping patients identify safe and trusted services.

“The LGBTIQA+ community knows that only Labor will continue to strengthen Medicare for all Australians,” said Health Minister Mark Butler.

The announcement is part of the Albanese Government’s National Action Plan for LGBTQIA+ health and wellbeing, released in December last year.

A competitive grants process would be opened after the election to choose a training provider, but it’s understood that the specific issues addressed in the course would be up to the discretion of the successful provider.

“I am proud of the strides we’ve taken in our first term of government, from securing PrEP during supply shortages, to investing in medical research and delivering the first ever LGBTIQA+ Health Action Plan,” said Butler.

“A re-elected Albanese Labor Government will continue to work in partnership with the LGBTIQA+ community to improve inclusive care nationwide.”

Assistant Health Minister Ged Kerney said that supporting frontline health professionals was essential, and that it would help break down the barriers faced by “too many” LGBTQIA+ Australians in getting the care they needed.

“From working as a nurse during the HIV/AIDS crisis, to campaigning with the ACTU for marriage equality, I’ve always been proud to stand with the LGBTIQA+ community for equality and liberation,” she said.

LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups demanding healthcare commitment

The Australian Medical Association has welcomed the announcement, with AMA President Dr Danielle McMullen labelling the move a “win for everyone.”

“As doctors and healthcare professionals, we understand the importance of providing safe healthcare for patients who identify as LGBTQIASB+ and how this leads to much better health outcomes,” Dr McMullen said.

“It’s no outrageous thing to point out that people who are LGBTQIASB+ thrive in healthcare environments where they feel safe, affirmed, respected and understood. Training that helps our healthcare professionals to provide this care through understanding the complexities — and diversities — of genders, sexualities and identities helps our patients and communities, as well as improving healthcare as a whole.

“Principles of patient-centred care, consent, non-discrimination, bodily autonomy and respect are as central to LGBTQIASB+ patients as they are to all patients. Training our workforce in inclusive care for LGBTQIASB+ patients helps fulfil a commitment from doctors to the queer community.”

Just last week, LGBTIQ+ Health Australia called for all political parties to make specific commitments for health outcomes for the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the election.

“We are seeking commitment to delivering on the Plan’s promise through with specific targets, dedicated funding and clear timelines,” said LHA Chair, Carolyn Gillespie following the group’s launch of Policy Priorities for LGBTIQ+ Health and Wellbeing: 2025 Federal Election.

LHA is prioritising issues such as mental health and suicide prevention, sexual, domestic and family violence, and accessible, inclusive healthcare, particularly gender affirming care, sexual and reproductive health, and culturally appropriate aged care.